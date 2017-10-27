Scotland Christian volleyball celebrates three seniors

LAURINBURG — The Scotland Christian Academy volleyball team wrapped their season earlier this week. Before the start of the game the Lady Saints recognized their three seniors Brianna Jacobs, Kim Cartrette, and Destiny Cartrette with hugs, flowers and balloons.

Despite the celebration before the match, the Saints didn’t have much to celebrate after as they fell to Mintz Christian Academy in three sets,23-25, 23-25 and 16-25.

Leading the Lady Saints were Destiny Cartrette will 20 service points followed by MacKenzie Harrell with 13.

Scotland Christian Academy’s JV volleyball also lost to Mintz in three sets, 25-23, 16-25 and 1-15. Leading the JV squad was Alexus Blackwell, Toni Farmer, and Taylor Sims all with six service points each.

Both teams will compete in the Carolina’s Christian Athletic Association Tournament this weekend.

