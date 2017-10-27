Laurinburg native pens novel on football

​WINSTON-SALEM — Frank McNair, a 1970 graduate of Scotland High School and former Fighting Scot, will return to his hometown on Tuesday, to share his new award-winning football novel, Life on the Line: Football, Rage, and Redemption at two different events.

McNair will be the guest speaker at the Laurinburg Rotary Club meeting from noon to 1 p.m. before heading to Scotland Memorial Library from 2 to 4 p.m. The library event is a fundraiser and $5 from each book sold will be donated back to the library.

“Playing football as a Fighting Scot was one of the most formative experiences of my life,” McNair said in a recent interview. “It taught me the value of teamwork and how to get up when someone knocks you down. Those lessons have served me well in the ensuing years and I drew on all those experiences while writing the book. Be assured, however, that this is a work of fiction. No one will find himself or herself on these pages.”

Life on the Line is set in Laurinburg in 1965. This story revolves around two middle school boys struggling to understand themselves and the world around them as they guide their football team towards what may be an undefeated season.

As a former football player himself, McNair, who now lives in Winston Salem, gives his readers — teens and adults — a front row seat to authentic gridiron action, the struggles and joys of adolescence, and the redemptive power of love and faith.

Since it was released by Bagpiper Press the book was named Best Book in the Young Adult category for the Spring 2017 Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards presented by the National Association of Book Entrepreneurs.

McNair has written books pertaining to his job as a trainer for managers and supervisor in the business world. He and his wife, Laura Turnage McNair run McNair & McNair.

“I started as a poet and wrote some fiction and entered fiction contests,” he said. “I like stories, listening to stories, and this was a story I had more or less lived.”

The book is available in paperback, hardcover, and e-versions.

McNair’s book is available on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, andPowells.com. For more information on Frank McNair and Life on the Line: Football, Rage, and Redemption visit www.lifeonthelinebook.com.

