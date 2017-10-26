Scots tied with Wilmington Hoggard in newest AP Poll

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots have been surpassed in the No. 5 spot by undefeated Wilmington Hoggard in this week’s Associated Press state high school football poll.
The Scots have been slated at No. 5 for the last five weeks, but are now sharing the slot with Wilmington Hoggard — as the two teams were separated by one vote.
Wake Forest earned seven first place votes to remain a top the 4A standings followed by No. 2 Mallard Creek, a team that earned two first-place votes. Heritage held tight to the No. 3 spot just ahead of No. 4 West Forsyth.
Charlotte Harding held steady at No. 7 while Greensboro Page tumbled from No. 8 to No. 9 as Kernersville Glenn moved up one spot.
Matthews Butler was bumped from the rankings after being No. 9 last week. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbsons made its debut apperance on the Ap Top 10 with a 9-0 record to earn the final slot.
The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of Oct. 23, as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers, will be released weekly until the end of the regular season
Class 4A
1. Wake Forest (7) (9-0)
2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (2) (9-0)
3. Wake Forest Heritage (9-0)
4. West Forsyth (9-0)
5. Wilmington Hoggard (9-0)
(tie) Scotland County (7-1)
7. Charlotte Harding (9-1)
8. Kernersville Glenn (9-0)
9. Greensboro Page (8-1)
10. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (9-0)
Class 3A
1. Charlotte Catholic (9-0)
2. Wilmington New Hanover (9-0)
3. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (9-0)
4. Lee County (9-0)
5. Greensboro Dudley (8-1)
6. Havelock (8-1)
7. Western Alamance (9-0)
8. Southern Nash (8-1)
9. Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor (7-2)
(tie) Clayton (9-0)
Class 2A
1. Belmont South Point (9-0)
2. Shelby (8-1)
3. Lenoir Hibriten (9-0)
4. Elizabeth City Northeastern (1) (9-0)
(tie) Reidsville (9-0)
6. East Duplin (9-0)
7. Wallace-Rose Hill (7-1)
8. North Davidson (8-1)
9. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (8-0)
10. Franklin (9-0)
Class 1A
1. Tarboro (10-0)
2. Mt. Airy (9-0)
3. Edenton Holmes (8-1)
4. East Wilkes (9-0)
5. North Duplin (9-0)
6. Mitchell County (8-1)
7. North Stanly (8-1)
8. Cherokee (9-0)
9. Murphy (7-2)
10. Bessemer City (8-1)