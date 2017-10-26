St. Andrews volleyball sweeps weekly AAC awards

ASHEVILLE — Lady Knights week this week’s Appalachian Athletic Conference volleyball Player of the Week awards. St. Andrews Senior middle blocker Lindsey Wagner was named as the AAC Attacker of the Week; freshman Karina Lozada earned Defender of the Week and sophomore Shalia Powell was named Setter of the Week.

This is the second time St. Andrews’ Lozada has been recognized as Defender of the Week.

The Lady Knights three honorees helped St. Andrews go undefeated last week, 3-0, winning 9-of-14 sets. St. Andrews started the week with a four-set win over Division II UNC-Pembroke before earning five-set wins over AAC North rivals Milligan and Montreat Colleges.

The three wins move St. Andrews to 17-8 overall and 12-5 in the conference.

AAC Attacker of the Week

Lindsey Wagner is a senior at St. Andrews and hails from Austin, Texas. Wagner had 58 kills and a .273 hitting percentage last week. The senior set a new school record with 29 kills in the Lady Knights 3-2 win over Milligan College. So far this season, Wagner has 237 kills and 1,055 career kills — to average 4.1 kills per set and 19.3 per match.

AAC Setter Player of the Week

Shalia Powell is a sophomore at St. Andrews and is originally Dayton, Nev. Powell had three double-doubles last week and posted a career and senior high 52 assists in the Lady Knights 3-2 win over Montreat University.

So far this season, Powell has 547 assists and 228 digs — fourth on the team. The sophomore has 911 total career assists and is averaging eight assists per set and 37.3 per match.

AAC Defender of the Week

Karina Lozada is a freshman at St. Andrews and is originally from Bayamon, Puerto Rico. Lozada posted a season high 35 digs in the Lady Knights 3-2 win over Milligan College last week. For the season, Lozada has 393 digs. The freshman is averaging 5.71 digs per set and 26.6 digs per match.

She also leads the team in service aces this season with 23.

Lozada http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Lozada.jpg Lozada Powell http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Powell.jpg Powell Wagner http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Wagner.jpg Wagner