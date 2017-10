LAUREL HILL — Harold Langley, Sr., 76, of Laurel Hill passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.

The family will conduct a celebration of life memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Huckabee Grove Emanuel Holiness Church.

A time of visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday at the church.

Services are entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.