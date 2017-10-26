LAURINBURG — Khalil Smith is a 5-foot 7-inch senior at Scotland High School. He is the slot receiver and running back, wearing No. 4, for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Each Friday, the Exchange will feature one offensive, one defensive and one special teams player from the Fighting Scots, chosen by the coaches, to be the Players of the Week.

Khalil led the Fighting Scots with two receiving touchdowns against Pinecrest on Friday. Khalil had two catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns. So far this season, Khalil leads the Scots receivers with eight catches for 176 yards and five touchdowns.

“Khalil did a great job running of making plays in the passing game, as well as blocking” said head coach Richard Bailey.

The 155-pound senior plans to attend North Carolina Central University in the fall and major in sports medicine. Khalil hopes to play sports in college, while he pursues a career as an engineer.

When asked what is favorite memory of playing sports was Khalil said playing football on Friday nights.

He is most looking forward to ending the season with a 4A state championship ring.

