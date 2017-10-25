Scotland Christian earns first round bye in CCAA Tournament

LAURINBURG — Scotland Christian Academy soccer played its final home and regular season game on Tuesday against Mintz Christian Academy.

Before the start of the game, the Saints five seniors — Hannah Thomson, John Jacobs, Daniel Sisk, Cody Edwards, and Destiny Graham — were recognized with plaques, flowers and balloons from teammates and family.

Scotland Christian sent their seniors out with a 7-5 win over Mintz to clinch second place in the Carolina’s Christian Athletic Association behind Berean Baptist Academy out of Fayetteville.

Saints were led in the game by senior Daniel Sisk with five goals while Matt Williams and Micah Cartrette each scored a goal.

The Saints move to 9-3 overall and received a bye in the first round of the CCAA Tournament, which begins on Thursday.

They will play the winner of Mintz Christian and Liberty Christian in Friday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. All tournaments will be held at Columbus Christian Academy in Whiteville.

