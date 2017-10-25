St. Andrews golf teams led by Hurn’s title win at Scotch Meadows

LAURINBURG — Returning senior national qualifier men’s golfer Joe Hurn fired a career best 3-under-par 68 during the first round the St. Andrews Invitational at Scotch Meadows Country Club on Monday.

Hurn followed up his day-one 68 with a day-two 71 to clinch the title with a career best 5-under-par 139, winning the invitational by five strokes.

The Knights finished third out of seven teams shooting a 603. Cumberlands University out of Kentucky won the title with a 589 team score. St. Andrews shot a round one 299, the team’s first sub-300 round all season, and a second round 304.

Junior Alberto Firpi tied with senior teammate Jordan Sharpe for 12th place. Firpi shot rounds of 76 and 77 for a 9-over-par 153 while Sharpe shot career-best round of 75 on Monday. Sharpe finished with a second round 78 to end with a 9-over-par 153.

Junior Caleb Hensley tied for 16th overall with an 11-over-par 155. Senior John Lyle finished in 20th place with rounds of 79 and 77 for a 12-over-par 156.

Sophomore Blake Bartlett took 32nd place as he shot rounds of 87 and 81 for a 168.

Senior Corey Johnson finished 35th shooting an 82 in round one and a 87 on day two to put him at 169 while junior Kaleb Measimer shot a season-best 84 and 89 for a 173.

Lady Knights

The St. Andrews women finished in second place out of six teams shooting a 666 with a first round 334 followed by a second round 332. AAC foe Brenau University (Ga.) won the women’s title title. Brenau’s top two girls tied for the title and had to play a one-hole playoff.

Senior Olivia Pruitt and junior teammate Devon Omar tied for third each shooting a 157. Pruitt shot quality rounds of 77 and 80 while Omar shot the only two rounds under 80 with a 78 and 79.

Senior Isabelle Sullivan finished in 13th place shooting a 173 — with a first round 89 followed by a second round 84. Freshman Hayley Reed shot career-best rounds of 90 and 89 for a 179 to finish 16th overall.

Sophomore Andrea Pirc came in 31st place shooting a 166. She struggled to an 87 in round one but improved by eight strokes in round two for a 79.

The Lady Knights are next in action on Oct. 30-31 for the Maryville Invitational in Tennessee.

