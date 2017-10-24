Lady Knights volleyball wins back-to-back five-set thrillers

MILLIGAN, Tenn. – The St. Andrews University women’s volleyball team came from behind to defeat AAC North Division foe Milligan College in five thrilling sets, 25-27, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 17-15, on the road last week.

Milligan edged out the Lady Knights in the first two sets winning each by two points. Milligan won the first 27-25 on 13 kills and the second 25-23 making just four errors.

St. Andrews controlled the third and fourth sets by identical scores of 25-21 totaling 25 kills to send the match to a decisive fifth set.

Milligan jumped out to an early lead in the final set and held a 12-7 edge forcing St. Andrews to call a timeout. Following the stoppage of play, the Lady Knights began their comeback going on a 10-3 run to close the match with nine kills and only three errors. The Lady Knights took advantage of Milligan errors to rally from a 14-12 deficit and take the set 17-15.

Senior middle blocker Lindsey Wagner set a new school volleyball record in the NAIA era by recording 29 kills in the win on just five errors hitting a season-high of .377 with five digs and two blocks. She beat the record set by Angelica Arroyo last season of 26 and topped the St. Andrews men’s record of 28 set last season by Robin Imar.

Fellow senior middle blocker Kiah Cheatham added six kills and six digs with three blocks and a team-high four aces. Senior outside hitter Tessa Smith contributed nine kills with an impressive 21 digs and two assists.

Sophomore setter Shalia Powell played well registering a team-best 35 assists and 12 digs with four kills for her 10th double-double of the season.

Freshman libero Karina Lozada had a personal best 35 digs and eight assists to go along with two aces. This was Lozada’s third match this season with at least 30 digs.

MONTREAT — The St. Andrews University women’s volleyball team held off AAC North Division rival Montreat College in five thrilling sets, 25-19, 25-20, 22-25, 18-25, 15-10, on the road Saturday.

The win was head coach Holly Mandeville’s 100th win at St. Andrews and her team’s 17 overall win this season and 12th conference win. Mandeville now has double-digit wins in five of her six seasons and at least 17 wins in four straight.

St. Andrews won the first two sets 25-19 and 25-20 on an impressive 38 total kills including 20 in the first set as they hit .333.

Montreat rallied and controlled the third and fourth sets by scores of 25-22 and 25-18 totaling 23 kills while forcing St. Andrews into 18 attack errors.

The fifth set was tight until the Lady Knights went on a 5-0 run to lead 8-4 at the mid-set court change. Montreat didn’t get any closer than three points the rest of the way as St. Andrews took the 15-10 win.

Senior outside hitter Tessa Smith had a career high 21 kills on 47 attacks to hit .213. Smith also recorded a team-high and season high 22 digs to record her 13th double-double of the season.

Sophomore setter Shalia Powell registered a season and career-high 52 assists as well as 17 digs with four kills to record her 11th double-double of the season.

St. Andrews improves to 17-8 overall and 12-5 in conference while Montreat falls to 13-12 overall and 9-6 in conference.

The Lady Knights remained on the road Tuesday to face NCAA Div. II foe Chowan University.

