Knights secure first conference win

VALLEY, Ala. — The St. Andrews University football team rolled to a huge 46-19 road win on Saturday pounding division foe Point University (Ga.).

It was not only St. Andrew’s first road win but also their first Appalachian Division win.

The Knights offense racked up 379 yards of total offense and six touchdowns — three of which came in the first half. St. Andrews offense scored 23 first-half points courtesy of three touchdowns and a two-point conversion.

Freshman running back Bronton Woodard Jr. started the scoring for the Knights with a 13-yard scamper into the end zone. Fellow freshman running back Trevor McNeil capped a nine-play 60-yard drive with a six yard dash into the end zone to make it 14-0 St. Andrews lead at the end of the first half.

A 25-yard pass from quarterback Dashaun Ferguson to redshirt freshman wide receiver Jermaine Trotman Jr. made it 21-0 Knights midway through the second quarter.

Point scored its first touchdown of the game with 54 seconds left until the break. Point quarterback Dereck Bellard capped a 10-play, 60-yard drive with a quarterback kepper from two yards out. The extra point was blocked by the Knights defensive end Darius West and ran back for a two-point conversion to give St. Andrews a 23-6 halftime lead.

The Knights offense continued to run like a well-oiled machine in the second half scoring another 23 points while their defense shut Point out of the end zone in the fourth quarter.

The Skyhawks trimmed St. Andrews lead early in the third quarter with a 43-yard pass from Bellard to Charles Ducksworth, the extra point made it 23-13 St. Andrews.

St. Andrews didn’t panic and marched down the field 56 yards to set up a McNeil touchdown from 18-yards out. Ferguson then found Jermaine Trotman for a 39-yard hook-up on the ensuing possession to extended the Knighs lead to 37-13 with just over five and half minutes left in the quarter.

Point added their final touchdown on a quarterback keeper by Bellard from one yard out. The Skyhawks tried for two and were again picked off the Knights defense. St. Andrews forced a fumble and it was recovered by freshman defensive back Tyquan Campbell and ran back for the Knights second two-point conversion.

McNeil capped the scoring for St. Andrews with a 34-yard gallop, the extra point kick by Cole Cleason gave the Knights the 46-19 victory. McNeil finished the day with 16 carries for 113 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, McNeil has seven touchdowns and 448 rushing yards on the season.

Ferguson had four passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a season-high 76 yards as he compiled 173 yards of total offense.

Trotman ended his day with 64 yards receiving and two touchdowns along with 51 yards on special teams while fellow wideout Kashard Cohens finished with 36 yards receiving.

Freshman linebacker Daniel Brown led the Knights with eight tackles including seven solo along with a sack and two tackles for loss.

Darius West and freshman defensive back Malcolm Baylock recorded five tackles and a sack apiece. Freshman defensive end Bernard Brown also recorded a sack and two tackles.

Freshman safety Justin Hector-White recorded his first career interception to go along with three tackles. Freshman linebacker Christian Scott finished with four tackles and redshirt freshman linebacker Andrew Austin had four total tackles and a fumble recovery.

St. Andrews improves to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the Appalachian Division with the big win while Point falls to 2-6 overall 1-3 in the division.

St. Andrews returns home for the first time in three weeks to host Appalachian Division foe Cumberlands (Ky.) on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 1:30 p.m. at Knights Stadium.

By Troy Baranik SAU Sports Information Director