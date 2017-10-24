Scots open SAC-8 tourney against Pirates

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots soccer team opened the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament a day later than expected after Monday’s severe weather.

The Scots, ranked No. 6 with a 2-10-2 SAC-8 record, traveled to Lumberton on Tuesday to play the No. 3 Pirates in the opening round. Lumberton finished the regular season with a 10-4 conference record.

Pinecrest was the regular season SAC-8 champion with a 13-1 record followed by runner-up Jack Britt at 10-3-1.

Hoke earned the No. 4 seed with an 8-5-1 record while Richmond was tabbed as the No. 5 seed just ahead of the Scots with a 7-6-1 record.

Seventy-First earned the No. 7 seed with a 2-11-1 SAC-8 record while Purnell Swett received the No. 8 seed with a 1-13 conference record.

The Scots were scheduled to take on Lumberton while Seventy-First traveled to Jack Britt for first round action while No. 1 Pinecrest was supposed to host No. 8 Purnell. No. 4 Hoke was slated to host No. 5 Richmond.

All of those games were moved to Tuesday due to the severe weather.

The second round will now be played on Oct. 25 with the winner of Scotland vs. Lumberton will play the winner of Seventy-First and Jack Britt, with the higher seed hosting.

The winner of Richmond and Hoke will take on the winner of Pinecrest and Purnell Swett.

The SAC-8 championship game is slated for Oct. 26 with the higher seeded team hosting. All games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The winner of the SAC-8 tournament will receive an automatic bid to the 4A playoffs, while the remaining teams will be seeded based on record with the remaining 4A schools.

Second round moved to Oct. 25, championship Oct. 26