St. Andrews kicks off weekly wrestling academy

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University wrestling team will be hosting a weekly Knights Wrestling Academy every Monday until the week before Christmas. The academy will teach boys and girls in first through 12th grade the fundamentals of wrestling including tumbling, balance and agility.

Classes will be held in the wrestling gym on the campus of St. Andrews from 6 to 7:15 p.m. The cost is $5 per class or $60 for the entire first session of the academy, which includes four competitions.

Classes will be held every week through Christmas. St. Andrews wrestling coach Joe Baranik said kids who are interested in wrestling don’t have to come every week, but do encourage them to give the sport a try.

“Wrestling builds character and confidence,” said Baranik. “It can also dramatically improve a person’s ability to perform in other sports and teaches great self-defense techniques.”

