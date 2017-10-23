Scotland finishes third in SAC-8, four runners named All-Conference

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School cross country teams both finished third in the first Sandhills Athletic Conference meet that was held last week in Southern Pines.

Pinecrest won the boys and girls races with 27 and 18 team points respectively, while Jack Britt took second in both categories. The Fighting Scots took third with 74 team points while the Lady Scots finished third with 84 points.

Scotland had two male runners and two female runners named to the All-Conference team — sophomore Tony Strickland and senior Zach Moore for the boys and freshman Madison Williams and senior Mylasia Pratt for the girls.

Strickland took third place overall in the varsity boys race with a time of 16:58 behind two Pinecrest runners. Moore finished 10th with a time of 17:36.

Williams finished third place overall in the varsity girls race with a time of 20:23 also behind two Pinecrest runners. Pratt took 13th out of 43 runners with a time of 22:05 to round out Scotland’s all-conference honorees.

The Fighting Scots had eight other runners compete in the SAC-8 conference meet. Senior Sam Poage narrowly missed out on being named all-conference finishing in 18th with a time of 18:09. Freshman Jackson Sellers was nine seconds behind Poage for 20th place with a time of 18:18.

Seniors Daly Marcano and Tyler Sellers were the next two runners to cross the finish line. Marcano took 23rd with a time of 18:25 and Sellers finished with a time of 19:30 for 32nd place.

Senior Drew Guinn took 38th with a time of 20:23, just five seconds ahead of freshman Jennings Dean who took 40th place with a time of 20:29.

Sophomores Tra’von Campbell and Seth English rounded out the runners for the Fighting Scots. Campbell finished 41st with a time of 20:32 while English took 51st, out of 64 runners, with a time of 22:04.

Lady Scots

The Lady Scots four other runners had a good showing in Southern Pines. Sophomore Madylin McMillan, freshman Audrey Lance and senior Kathryn Goodwin all cracked the top 30.

McMillan finished 26th, out of 43 runners, with a time of 24:37 followed by Lane in 28th with a time of 25:53. Goodwin took 30th with a time of 26:13 while the Lady Scots final runner sophomore Destiny Adams took 32nd with a time of 26:55.

The Scotland High School cross country teams will travel to Northwest Guilford High School in Kernersville on Saturday, Oct. 28 for the NCHSAA 4A Midwest Regionals.

Scotland will race against Davie County, Pinecrest, Independence, Purnell Swett, West Forsyth, Ragsdale and 11 other teams. The 4A girls race will begin at 9 a.m. and the 4A boys race will be held at 10:30 a.m.

In order to qualify for the state tournament, the top 25 percent of teams in each classification will advance while the top seven individuals not on a qualifying team from each regional will qualify for state.

The cross country state tournament will be held at Ivey M. Redmon Park in Kernersville on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

