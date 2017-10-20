Knights soccer holds off Montreat

MONTREAT — The St. Andrews University men’s soccer team held off the Cavaliers of Montreat College 2-1 earlier this week for their second straight win.

St. Andrews struck first as junior forward Julio Rico scored a goal off an assist from senior defender Guilherme Soares in the 30th minute of action to take a 1-0 lead into the break.

The Knights added a huge insurance goal 11 minutes into the second half as junior midfielder Ricardo Da Silva scored off an assist from Rico in the 57th minute.

Montreat would not quit as they attempted 15 shots in the second half finally breaking through in the 76th minute on a goal by Jeovanni Ordaz. St. Andrews held off the Cavs for the slim 2-1 win vaulting the Knights into a tie for sixth in the AAC.

St. Andrews was led by Rico’s six shots and four on goal while sophomore goalkeeper Valentino Parini finished with six saves allowing just one goal.

The Knights climb back to .500 with the win improving to 6-6 overall and 3-4 in the conference while Montreat falls to 8-6 overall and 2-4 in the AAC.

St. Andrews returns home to host Milligan College (Tenn.) on Saturday for Senior Day at 2:30 p.m.

