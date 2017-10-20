Posted on by

Knights soccer holds off Montreat


By Troy Baranik - SAU Sports Information Director

SAU Athletics The St. Andrews University men’s soccer team held off the Cavaliers of Montreat College 2-1 earlier this week for their second straight win. Junior forward Julio Rico scored a goal in the 30th minute of action.


MONTREAT — The St. Andrews University men’s soccer team held off the Cavaliers of Montreat College 2-1 earlier this week for their second straight win.

St. Andrews struck first as junior forward Julio Rico scored a goal off an assist from senior defender Guilherme Soares in the 30th minute of action to take a 1-0 lead into the break.

The Knights added a huge insurance goal 11 minutes into the second half as junior midfielder Ricardo Da Silva scored off an assist from Rico in the 57th minute.

Montreat would not quit as they attempted 15 shots in the second half finally breaking through in the 76th minute on a goal by Jeovanni Ordaz. St. Andrews held off the Cavs for the slim 2-1 win vaulting the Knights into a tie for sixth in the AAC.

St. Andrews was led by Rico’s six shots and four on goal while sophomore goalkeeper Valentino Parini finished with six saves allowing just one goal.

The Knights climb back to .500 with the win improving to 6-6 overall and 3-4 in the conference while Montreat falls to 8-6 overall and 2-4 in the AAC.

St. Andrews returns home to host Milligan College (Tenn.) on Saturday for Senior Day at 2:30 p.m.

SAU Athletics The St. Andrews University men’s soccer team held off the Cavaliers of Montreat College 2-1 earlier this week for their second straight win. Junior forward Julio Rico scored a goal in the 30th minute of action.
http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_soccer.jpegSAU Athletics The St. Andrews University men’s soccer team held off the Cavaliers of Montreat College 2-1 earlier this week for their second straight win. Junior forward Julio Rico scored a goal in the 30th minute of action.

By Troy Baranik

SAU Sports Information Director

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:23 pm |    

DA drops charges that allege Laurinburg mayor stole signs

DA drops charges that allege Laurinburg mayor stole signs
7:55 am
Updated: 11:42 am. |    

County’s first day of early voting heavy

County’s first day of early voting heavy
7:49 am |    

NAACP president to speak Saturday

NAACP president to speak Saturday
comments powered by Disqus