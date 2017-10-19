Volleyball hosts first playoff match since 2014

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scot volleyball team will enter unfamiliar territory hosting Myers Park in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs.

Mallory Wheeler’s program is set to play in its first home playoff match since 2014 on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. against No. 17 Myers Park (16-6). The last two seasons the Lady Scots have traveled to Charlotte to play Mallard Creek in the first round — both years losing in three sets to the Lady Mavericks.

The NCHSAA released the volleyball playoff brackets Thursday, tabbing Scotland as the No. 16 seed in the West Region. Scotland finished tied for third in the Sandhills Athletic Conference regular-season standings with Jack Britt, but lost to Richmond in the semifinals of the conference tournament.

Four other SAC-8 teams qualified for the playoffs — No. 2 Richmond, No. 18 Hoke and No. 9 Pinecrest in the West Region while Jack Britt earned the No. 18 seed in the East.

Richmond earned the No. 2 seed in West Region and has a first-round bye while Hoke earned the No. 18 seed and will travel to No. 15 Lake Norman. No. 9 Pinecrest will host No. 24 Grimsley while over in the East Region, No. 18 Jack Britt will head to No. 15 Sanderson.

Scotland finished 15-9 overall and were 8-6 in the SEC but lost two of its last three games entering the SAC-8 tournament.

Myers Park finished 16-6 overall and 11-3 in the Southwestern Conference behind Hickory Ridge and David W. Butler. The Lady Mustangs lost to Bulter in the semi-finals of their conference tournament.

The winner of the Scotland-Myers Park game will travel to Winston-Salem to play No. 1 Ronald Reagan on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

After the first round concludes Saturday, second-round action is set to start Tuesday. The volleyball state championship will be played Nov. 4 in Raleigh.

