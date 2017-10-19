Entire offensive line named Players of the Week

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots coaches awarded this week’s Offensive Player of the Week honor to all six offensive linemen and two tight ends.

The Fighting Scots offensive line blocked Seventy-First so well they helped running back Zamir White and quarterback Warren Bell set two North Carolina High School Athletic Association records.

The Scots offense rushed for 623 yards, which ranks them 16th all time in the state for yards rushed in a single game. Bell’s eight touchdowns ties him with three other players for most touchdowns scored by a player in a single game.

The offensive line features six seniors Darian Reeves, Garrett Beach, Isaiah McPhatter, Tim Williams, Tyler Smith and Hunter Sheppard. For their help blocking on the outside, senior tight end Ian Spangler and junior tight end Austin Norton are also being recognized.

Reeves wears No. 72 and stands 6-foot 2-inches tall; Beach rocks No. 73 and is 6-foot 3-inches tall; McPhatter is No. 63 and stands 6-foot 1-inch tall.

Williams wears No. 67 and is 6-foot 4 inches tall and is the second tallest on the team after Smith wearing No. 75 at 6-foot 7-inches tall; Sheppard is No. 65 and is 6-foot 2-inches tall.

Spangler has worn several different numbers, but as a tight end he wears No. 14 and is 6-foot 3-inches tall. Norton wears No. 80 and stands 6-foot 4-inches tall.

Three of the Scots offensive linemen are still undecided on where they want to attend college — Williams, Reeves and Smith — while Sheppard and McPhatter plan to attend UNCP. Spangler plans to attend Wingate University and Norton is bound for Campbell University.

Their fields of study vary drastically from education to criminal justice and electrical engineering.

Sheppard plans to study criminal justice and wants to have a career as a detective. McPhatter, Beach and Norton all plan on studying electrical engineering while Williams wants to purse a mechanical engineering degree. Spangler plans to be a pre-med major to become an anesthesiologist. Reeves is undecided on what he wants to study and is considering everything from doctor to teacher. Smith is also undecided on where he wants to attend college but wants to purse a degree in nursing.

Fighting Scots head coach Richard Bailey had nothing but praise for his offensive line who as he put it — blocked out the sun last Friday.

“We have one of the most dominant offensive line’s in the state,” he said. “I would put our front five up against any team. Those guys are kind of the unsung heroes of our team. If they don’t block then Zamir White doesn’t have a hole to bust through for a touchdown. Warren Bell doesn’t have time to read the defense and throw a bomb down field — without them we don’t score points.”

All eight players have the same goal for the 2017 season — win a state championship.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

