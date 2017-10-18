Scotland Christian volleyball, soccer pick up wins

LAURINBURG — Scotland Christian Academy’s varsity volleyball team is 1-2 after its last two games.

The Lady Saints suffered a 3-0 loss to Temple Christian School last Thursday before falling to Columbus Christian Academy 3-0 on Friday. The team bounced back this week with a 3-2 win over Liberty Christian on Tuesday.

Temple Christian defeated Scotland Christian in three sets, 25-18, 25-19 and 25-12. The Lady Saints were led by senior Destiny Cartrette with 12 service points and sophomore Lindsey Newton with 10.

The Lady Saints suffered a second 3-0 loss to Columbus Christian Academy on Friday at home. Scotland Christian fell 24-26, 17-25 and 16-25. In that game, the Lady Saints were led by senior Kim Cartrette with 10 service points

The team bounced back this week after to straight losses to defeat Liberty Christian Academy in Fayetteville. The game took five sets to decide a winner, but the Lady Saints took a decisive 15-2 fifth set victory.

The Lady Saints dropped the first set 17-26 before picking up a 25-20 second set win. Liberty Christian Academy charged back in the third set with a 18-25 win. All tied at two games each, the two schools played on. Scotland Christian dug deep to pick up a 25-16 fourth-set victory to force a fifth set.

The Lady Saints didn’t waste any time in the fifth set securing a 15-2 win. Scotland Christian was led by senior Destiny Cartrette with 18 service points.

With the win, the Lady Saints move to 7-7 in the CCAA Conference. The team was back in action on Tuesday at home against Mintz Christian.

Soccer

The Scotland Christian soccer team picked up a 5-4 win on Tuesday over Liberty Christian Academy.

Saints senior Daniel Sisk led the team with four goals while junior Matt Williams added the other.

With the win, the Saints improve to 7-3 in the CCAA Conference and will play again on Oct. 19 in a make-up game at Antioch Christian Academy in Lumberton.

Courtesy photo Scotland Christian Academy senior Destiny Cartrette goes up for a kill during Tuesday’s match against Liberty Christian Academy. Cartrette led the Lady Saints with 18 service points in their 3-2 win. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_8441.jpg Courtesy photo Scotland Christian Academy senior Destiny Cartrette goes up for a kill during Tuesday’s match against Liberty Christian Academy. Cartrette led the Lady Saints with 18 service points in their 3-2 win.