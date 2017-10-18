Scots ranked No. 5 for fourth straight week in AP poll

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots can’t seem to get past being No. 5 in the Associated Press’ weekly state high school football poll.

The Scots have been slated at No. 5 for the last four weeks after moving up from No. 6 to No. 5 in the Sept. 28 poll.

Wake Forest earned eight first place votes to remain a top the 4A standings followed by No. 2 Mallard Creek, a team that earned two first-place votes. Heritage held tight to the No. 3 spot just ahead of No. 4 West Forsyth.

Wilmington Hoggard improved to 8-0 to hold on to the No. 6 spot. Charlotte Harding held steady at No. 7 just head of No. 8 Greensboro Page.

A win bumped Matthews Butler from No. 10 to No. 9 ahead of Kernersville Glenn who took sole possession of the No 10 spot.

The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of Oct. 16, as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers, will be released weekly until the end of the regular season

Class 4A

1. Wake Forest (8-0)

2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (8-0)

3. Wake Forest Heritage (8-0)

4. West Forsyth (8-0)

5. Scotland County (6-1)

6. Wilmington Hoggard (8-0)

7. Charlotte Harding (8-1)

8. Greensboro Page (7-1)

9. Matthews Butler (6-1)

10. Kernersville Glenn (8-0)

Class 3A

1. Charlotte Catholic (8-0)

2. Wilmington New Hanover (8-0)

3. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (8-0)

4. Lee County (8-0)

5. Greensboro Dudley (7-1)

6. Havelock (7-1)

7. Southern Nash (7-1)

8. Western Alamance (8-0)

9. Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor (6-2)

10. Clayton (8-0)

Class 2A

1. Belmont South Point (8-0)

2. Shelby (7-1)

3. Lenoir Hibriten (8-0)

4. Elizabeth City Northeastern (8-0)

5. Reidsville (9-0)

5. East Duplin (9-0)

7. Wallace-Rose Hill (6-1)

8. North Davidson (7-1)

9. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (7-0)

10. Franklin (8-0)

Class 1A

1. Tarboro (9-0)

2. Mt. Airy (8-0)

3. Murphy (7-1)

4. Edenton Holmes (7-1)

5. East Wilkes (8-0)

6. Mitchell County (7-1)

7. North Duplin (8-0)

8. North Rowan (7-1)

9. Bessemer City (8-0)

10. North Stanly (7-1)

