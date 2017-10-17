St. Andrews swim teams open season

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University swimming team hosted its first dual meet of the season over the weekend against Div. II Lenoir-Rhyne University and Converse College (S.C.).

The St. Andrews women (0-2) dropped both meets while only the Lenoir-Rhyne men powered past the Knights.

The women’s team featured wins and personal bests from sophomore Chiara Knebelkamp and freshman Erica Hocum.

Knebelkamp led the Lady Knights with a second place finish in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:13 — .9 seconds off the winning time posted by Lenoir-Rhyne.

The Lady Knights sophomore was right on the heels of Lenoir-Rhyne’s swimmer in the 50 free with a time of 26:86 — .57 seconds behind the winning time. Knebelkamp also had a fifth place finish in the 200 breaststroke.

Lady Knights freshman Hocum finished fourth in the 200 free with a time of 2:52 — a personal best.

Knights

The men’s team featured wins from freshmen Caden Wendelin and Tiaan Kellerman .

Kellerman led the Knights on the day winning the 50-yard freestyle in 22.35 seconds. He also finished second in the 100-yard freestyle and third in the 100 butterfly.

Wendelin finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.25 seconds.

The swim teams will host AAC foe Milligan College (TN) at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at O’Herron Pool.

