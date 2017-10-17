Cypress Creek hosts fall veteran’s tournament

LAURINBURG — Cypress Creek Golf Links hosted it’s annual Fall Veteran’s Tournament last week. Members from four branches of armed services were playing in the field of 52 golfers.

The foursome of Garland Stutts, Calvin Hammonds, Ronny Henry, and John Turner won the tournament shooting a 262 team score. The second place team of Jerry Jolly, Tommy Belch, David Chavis and Buddy Byrd were 14-strokes back shooting a team score of 276.

Along with being on the winning team, Calvin Hammonds was the individual division winner shooting a 60 while teammate John Turner took second place in the individual division shooting a 63.

The tournament featured a picnic meal provided by General MacArthur’s of Laurinburg free of charge to all the veterans in attendance. The meal was served by veteran Colin MacArthur of General MacArthur’s Restaurant.

Following the meal, Keith Almond, general manager of Cypress Creek, paid tribute to fallen veteran Charles Lamont “Charlie” Leagan.

Leagan was from Statesville and was killed in action during World War II in the battle for Iwo Jima on March 1, 1945 — two days after his 23rd birthday. The young solider was a member of the Third Marine Division.

Courtesy photo Calvin Hammonds and John Turner, pictured, along with Ronny Henry and Garland Stutts not present were the winners of Cypress Creek's annual Fall Veteran's Tournament that was held last Thursday.