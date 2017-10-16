Scots enter NCHSAA record books

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots are the only undefeated team in the Sandhills Athletic Conference after a commanding 56-35 win over Seventy-First.

The Scots rushed for 623 yards on the ground against the Falcons — a new record for Scotland High School for most rushing yards in a single-game. In the state, the single-game rushing record belongs to Alexander Central who rushed for 801 yards against Ashe County in 2016.

According to the North Carolina High School Association’s state football records, Friday’s game between Scotland and Seventy-First will rank 17th all-time for most rushing yards in a single game.

Scots quarterback Warren Bell’s name will also be added to the record books after his eight rushing touchdowns against Seventy-First. Bell joins West Montgomery’s Jo Leake, Harnett Central’s Mike Hill and Northern Guilford’s T.J. Logan with eight rushing touchdowns in a single game.

Here’s a closer look at the numbers behind the Fighting Scots season through Week 9:

— OFFENSIVELY —

Total yards: 3,268

The Scots offense is averaging 440 yards of offense per game — with most of those yards coming from the run game. The plan is simple, but highly effective get the ball in either White or Bell’s hands. The Scots average 367 rushing yards and 73 passing yards per game.

• Rushing: 2,828

Leaders:

1) Zamir White — 102 carries for 1,400 yards and 21 touchdowns

2) Warren Bell — 86 carries for 737 yards and eight touchdowns

3) Shyeam “Smiley” McQueen — 44 carries for 367 yards and four touchdowns

University of Georgia commit Zamir White had a season high 310 rushing yards on Friday, which surpassed his 244 yards game against Purnell Swett three weeks ago. Scots senior quarterback Warren Bell had a breakout game against Seventy-First with 737 rushing yards and a record eight touchdowns.

Bell has been tasked with sharing the rushing load with White after junior Shyeam McQueen suffered a shoulder injury against Purnell Swett. Until McQueen returns, Bell will absorb the carries along with White and the Scots other running back Joseph McKoy.

• Receiving: 428

Leaders:

1) Trey Dixon — nine catches for 120 yards and one touchdown

2) Zamir White — three catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns

3) Khalil Smith — five catches for 104 yards and three touchdowns

The Scots have found a new home for running back Khalil Smith — wide receiver. Smith leads the Scots receivers with three touchdowns, but is several yards behind teammate Trey Dixon in yardage. The Scots have moved away from throwing the ball recently, but Smith had a 49-yard catch and run for a touchdown against Hoke County.

• Passing: 440

Quarterback: Warren Bell — 24 of 47 for 414 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions

The Scots senior has a completion rate of 51 percent. His passer rating is 112 through five games and he is averaging around 69 passing yards per game. In recent games, Bell has been doing more rushing than passing. On Friday, the Scots leader rushed for 323 more yards than he’s thrown for all season.

— DEFENSIVELY —

• Points allowed: 163

The Fighting Scots defense has faced three of the best offense’s in the 4A football — Mallard Creek, West Mecklenburg and Seventy-First — this season. The defense is adopting a bend-don’t-break attitude, where it’s acceptable for teams to score points but making sure they holding those same offenses in check.

• Yards allowed: 2,067

Since starting conference play, the Scots defense has allowed 502 rushing yards and 515 passing yards. Hillside has the highest passing numbers against Scotland with 281 yards. Mallard Creek put up the largest numbers on the ground with 234 yards. The defense held Purnell to just 57 passing yards and Hoke to 58 rushing yards.

• Interceptions: 4

The Scots defense has forced four interceptions this season. Senior linebacker Kalish McNair leads the defense with two interceptions, one he returned 35 yards for a touchdown against Jack Britt. McNair’s second interception came against Hoke County. Senior defensive back Laron Quick picked off West Mecklenburg’s J’mari Taylor. Senior Brenton Thomas who switched from offense to defense also picked off Hoke quarterback Kevin Thorpe.

• Fumble recovery: 2

Scots linebacker Javon Ratliffe has the teams only fumble recovery of the season. Ratliffe forced the ball out during the Scots game against Durham Hillside. The recovery led to a touchdown two plays later. Sophomore Mohamed Kaba had the Scots other fumble recovery against Jack Britt to open conference play.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots quarterback Warren Bell had 26 carries for 274 yards and five touchdowns in the Scots 56-35 win over Seventy-First on Friday. For the season, Bell now has 86 carries for 737 yards and eight touchdowns. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_1132-1.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots quarterback Warren Bell had 26 carries for 274 yards and five touchdowns in the Scots 56-35 win over Seventy-First on Friday. For the season, Bell now has 86 carries for 737 yards and eight touchdowns. Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots running back Zamir White has his best game of the season with 24 carries for 310 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, White now has 102 carries for 1,400 yards and 21 touchdowns. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_1107-1.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots running back Zamir White has his best game of the season with 24 carries for 310 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, White now has 102 carries for 1,400 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Zamir White, Warren Bell lead 623-yard rushing attack