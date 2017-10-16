St. Andrews soccer splits weekend games against Union

Men’s soccer rallies to stun Union

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — The St. Andrews University men’s soccer team rallied from behind to stun Union College (Ky.) 3-2 on Saturday.

St. Andrews struck first as sophomore midfielder Ruben Vaca scored his first goal off an assist from junior forward Julio Rico in the 16th minute of action. Union came right back less than a minute later to tie the match 1-1. The Bulldogs took the lead 20 minutes later with a goal in the 37th minute of play.

Union took their one-goal lead into the break.

The first 30 minutes of the second half were scoreless until Rico tied the game in the 79th minute off an assist from senior midfielder Manu Escalera.

Just 90 seconds later, in the 80th minute Vaca scored the go-ahead and eventual game-winning goal past a diving Union College keeper off an assist from sophomore midfielder Andres Carvajal to put St. Andrews up 3-2.

St. Andrews was led by Vaca’s three shots while sophomore goalkeeper Valentino Parini finished with nine saves on 11 shots on goal.

Vaca leads the team with seven goals and 16 points on the season. The multi-goal game was Vaca’s third so far this season.

The Knights improve to 5-6 overall and 2-4 in the conference while Union falls to 7-6-1 overall and 4-3 in the AAC.

St. Andrews remains on the road to face conference rival Montreat College (8-5) on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m.

Union squeaks past Lady Knights

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — The St. Andrews University women’s soccer team dropped their conference road game 1-0 to Union College (Ky.) on Saturday.

The game remained scoreless until the 70th minute when Union scored on a corner kick.

Senior goalkeeper Rachel Widdicks finished with four saves on four shots on goal but suffered tough luck when the only goal allowed came off that fateful Union corner kick that St. Andrews accidentally put in its own net.

St. Andrew’s freshman midfielder Tatiana Kendzulak led the team with three shots while senior midfielder Arianna Brown had two shots and one on goal as it hit the crossbar with five minutes to play as she tried for the tying goal.

The Lady Knights fall to 2-9 overall and 2-6 in the conference while Union College improves to 1-7-1 in conference and 1-13-1 overall.

St. Andrews remains on the road to face conference foe Montreat College (2-9-1) on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

