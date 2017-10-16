Scotland Christian soccer earns back-to-back victories

LAURINBURG — Scotland Christian Academy’s soccer team improved to 6-4 after wins over Temple Christian and Columbus Christian Academy last week.

The Saints traveled to Rockingham on Friday to take on Temple Christian Day School and won that match-up 9-0 before hosting Columbus Christian Academy out of Whiteville on Friday. The Saints had a much closer match, but were able to pull off a 5-4.

Scotland Christian was held on Thursday in scoring by senior Daniel Sisk with five goals. Matt Williams, Micah Dean, Hannah Thompson and Destiny Graham each scored a goal in the Saints victory.

The following day, the Saints defeated Columbus Christian in their first home match in nearly a month. Sisk led the Saints scoring again this time with a hat trick to go along with Williams’ two goals.

The back-to-back wins move Scotland Christian to 6-4 in the Carolina’s Christian Athletic Association Conference. The team is back on the pitch Tuesday afternoon with a road game against Liberty Christian in Fayetteville.

Courtesy photo Scotland Christian Academy’s Micah Dean (30) battles for the ball against a Temple Christian player. The Saints traveled to Rockingham on Thursday where they defeated Temple Christian, 9-0 to move to 5-3 in the CCAA Conference. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_2142.jpg Courtesy photo Scotland Christian Academy’s Micah Dean (30) battles for the ball against a Temple Christian player. The Saints traveled to Rockingham on Thursday where they defeated Temple Christian, 9-0 to move to 5-3 in the CCAA Conference.