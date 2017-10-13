Lady Knights pick up win, Knights fall

Lady Knights shut out Bluefield for second win

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University women’s soccer team shut out Bluefield College (Va.) 1-0 at home earlier this week to grab their second victory of the season.

St. Andrews scored the only goal of the match deep into the half. Freshman midfielder Tatiana Kendzulak scored on a header off a corner kick from junior forward Madi Castro in the 42nd minute of play to give St. Andrews a 1-0 lead.

The goal was Kendzulak’s second of the season while the assist was Castro’s first this season as well.

Senior midfielder Arianna Brown tried twice to give the Lady Knights an insurance goal, but each time hit the post or crossbar as she was denied the team’s second and third goals of the match

The Lady Knights out shot the Lady Rams 12-11 overall as Brown led in shots with a season-high of 10 and four on goal including her two near misses as St. Andrews tried to put the game out of reach.

Senior goalkeeper Rachel Widdicks made eight saves on eight shots on goal for her second shutout of the season.

St. Andrews improves to 2-8 overall and 2-5 in the AAC while Bluefield falls to 4-8 overall and 2-5 in the conference.

St. Andrews will go on the road to take on conference foe Union College (Ky.) (0-12-1) on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Men’s soccer falls to Bluefield

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University Men’s soccer team could not rally from behind as they fell 2-1 to conference foe Bluefield College (Va.) earlier this week.

Bluefield struck first with a goal in the 16th minute of action to take a 1-0 lead into the break. St. Andrews had two quality chances to get on the board in the first half, but shots from forwards Julio Rico and senior Manu Escalera missed wide of the goal.

St. Andrews then finally broke through off a corner kick in the 64th minute as Escalera got credit with the goal off an assist from freshman defender Jeovany Gonzalez. However, it may have deflected off a Bluefield defender as it went into the goal. The Knights tied the match with 25 minutes to play.

Bluefield broke the Knights’ hearts in the 71st minute as they scored the go-ahead goal and eventual game-winner past a diving St. Andrews’ keeper.

St. Andrews thought they had a penalty kick after Rico was held in the box by a Bluefield defender, but it was to no avail as the Knights would suffer their second straight loss.

St. Andrews falls to 4-6 overall and 1-4 in the conference while Bluefield improves to 12-3 overall and 3-3 in the AAC.

The Knights will go back on the road to face conference rival Union College (Ky.) on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

