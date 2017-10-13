St. Andrews volleyball splits AAC home games

Lady Knights glide past Truett

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University women’s volleyball team rolled past AAC South Division foe Truett-McConnell University (Ga.) in three sets, 25-17, 25-11, 25-21, at home Thursday for Senior Night.

St. Andrews pulled away midway through the first set to take it 25-17 on 12 kills while hitting .171. The Lady Knights jumped out to a quick 8-1 lead in the second set before steamrolling the Lady Bears 25-11. Truett had more errors than kills in each of the first two sets.

The Lady Knights coasted in the third set win, 25-21.

St. Andrews was led by senior middle blocker Kiah Cheatham’s 10 kills on just 16 attempts as she hit a whopping .563 — her third highest of the season. Cheatman also had five digs, four blocks, an ace, and an assist.

Senior outside hitter Tessa Smith finished with six kills and nine digs while junior middle blocker Destiney O’Kane registered seven kills on 13 attempts with a block Senior Lindsey Wagner added nine kills while hitting .316 with two blocks.

Sophomore setter Shalia Powell led the Lady Knights with 26 assists and six digs.

Point cruises past Lady Knights

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University women’s volleyball team fell to AAC South Division foe Point University (Ga.) in three sets, 22-25, 19-25, 19-25, at home Friday.

Point played very well over the first two sets making only five attack errors while recording 26 kills. The Lady Knights on the other hand made 19 errors to accompany their 27 kills. A tight first set saw Point taked the lead late and go on for the 25-22 win.

The Skyhawks coasted to an 18-12 advantage in the second set before running it up to 24-15 and holding on for the 25-19 win. Point thoroughly controlled the third set and went on to win 25-19.

St. Andrews was led by senior outside hitter Tessa Smith’s 14 kills and 14 digs — recording her 12th double-double of the season.

Senior middle Lindsey Wagner finished with 10 kills and led the team in hitting percentage at .138. Senior Kiah Cheatham added five kills with two digs and two blocks. Fellow senior Andrea Navarro also contributed four kills with two digs and two blocks.

Sophomore setter Shalia Powell led the Lady Knights with 24 assists 11 digs, and an ace for her eighth double-double of the season. Defensively, freshman libero Karina Lozada finished with a team-best 19 digs and two service aces.

The Lady Knights fall to 14-8 overall and 10-5 in the AAC while Point improves to 16-7 overall and 11-4 in the conference with their season sweep of the Knights.

St. Andrews will remain at home to host non-conference foe and nearby rival UNC-Pembroke (4-15) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for their home finale.

