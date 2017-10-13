Freshman Madison Williams wins first race for Lady Scots

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School cross country teams traveled to Southern Pines earlier this week for their final regular season Sandhills Athletic Conference meet.

The Lady Scots finished with a bang as freshman Madison Williams won the varsity girls race. Williams paced the pack with a winning time of 21:08 finishing 18 seconds ahead of Pinecrest’s Brooklyn Doorey. Doorey, a junior, finished in second place overall with a time of 21:26.

Senior Mylasia Pratt cracked the top five. Pratt finished in fifth place posting a time of 22:59. Despite two runners crossing the finish line in the top five the Lady Scots did not have enough runners to register a team score.

The Lady Scots only had four runners on Tuesday with senior Kathryn Goodwin and freshman Audrey Lane rounding out the field. Goodwin finished in 27th place with a time of 27:24 followed by Lane in 29th with a time of 27:39.

In order to register a team score the Lady Scots needed at least six runners.

Despite Williams being the overall winner for the girl’s race, Pinecrest recorded the top team score with 19 points followed by Richmond with 57 and Jack Britt in third with 64 team points.

Fighting Scots

The Fighting Scots finished third as team with 83 points behind Pinecrest and Jack Britt. The Patriots won the boy’s varsity race with 28 team points while the Buccaneers took second with 49 points.

Pinecrest senior Colin Alexander again paced the boy’s field with a winning time of 17:08. Fighting Scots sophomore Tony Strickland finished fourth with a time of 17:38 to lead Scotland.

Senior Zachary Moore earned 10th place with a run of 18:31 while fellow senior Sam Poage crossed the finish line in 22nd place with time of 19:11.

Fighting Scots freshman Jackson Sellers was literally on Poage’s heels finishing in 23rd place just on second behind his teammate at 19:12. Senior Daly Marcano ended the race in 24th with a time of 19:18 while fellow senior Tyler Sellers crossed in 26th place with a time of 19:42.

Senior Drew Guinn posted a time of 20:43 to finish in 26th place while freshman Jennings Dean came in 44th with a time of 21:23. The final runners to cross the finish line were sophomore Tra’von Campbell and freshman Grayson Smith.

Campbell finished 52nd with a time of 21:55 while Smith finished 76th with a time of 24:11.

The Scotland cross country teams will return to Southern Pines on Saturday, Oct. 21 for the Sandhills Athletic Conference meet. Race times have not been released yet.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots freshman Madison Williams was the overall winner of the girl’s varsity race on Tuesday in Southern Pines. Williams posted a winning time of 21:08. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Madison.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots freshman Madison Williams was the overall winner of the girl’s varsity race on Tuesday in Southern Pines. Williams posted a winning time of 21:08.