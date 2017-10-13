Posted on by

Volleyball hosts Hoke in SAC-8 tournament


By Amber Hatten - ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Lady Scots will host Hoke on Monday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament. The Lady Scots finished the regular season tied for third with Jack Britt.


2017 Sandhills Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament

Oct. 16

No. 6 Lumberton at No. 3 Jack Britt

No. 7 Purnell Swett at No. 2 Pinecrest

No. 8 Seventy-First at No. 1 Richmond

No. 5 Hoke at No. 4 Scotland

Oct. 17

**Higher seed hosts**

Winner of Lumberton/Jack Britt vs. Winner of Purnell/Pinecrest

Winner of Hoke/Scotland vs. Winner of 71st/Richmond

Oct. 18

**Higher seed hosts**

SAC-8 Championship

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots volleyball team tied for third place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference after a 3-0 loss to undefeated Richmond on Thursday.

The Lady Scots dropped their final match of the regular season to the Lady Raiders, 11-25, 11-25 and 21-25. Richmond’s undefeated record earned them the title of regular season conference champion with a 14-0 SAC-8 record and are 22-0 overall.

Pinecrest finished second in the SAC-8 at 10-4 while Jack Britt and Scotland tied for third at 8-6. For conference tournament seeding, a coin toss decided if Scotland or Jack Britt would earn the three seed. The Lady Scots lost the coint toss and was given the No. 4 seed and Jack Britt received the No. 3 seed.

Hoke came in fifth at 8-6 after suffering losses to the Lady Scots and the Lady Bucs. Lumberton finished in sixth with a 4-9 conference record followed by Purnell Swett in seventh at 3-10 and Seventy-First in eighth at 0-14.

The No. 4 Lady Scots will host No. 5 Hoke on Monday, Oct. 16 at home at 6 p.m. to kick off the first SAC-8 tournament.

