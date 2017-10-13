Co-Defensive Player of Week

Editor’s Note: Due to space constraints the Co-Defensive Player of the Week and the Special Teams Player of the Week were held from Friday’s edition. We apologize for the inconvenience.

LAURINBURG — Nick Callahan is a 5-foot 10-inch sophomore at Scotland High School. He has seen playing time as a linebacker, wearing No. 42, for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Each Friday, the Exchange will feature one offensive, one defensive and one special teams player from the Fighting Scots, chosen by the coaches, to be the Players of the Week.

Nick was one of five members of the JV team that were selected as eight-quarter players for the varsity squad. Nick is one of three sophomores to earn consistent varsity playing time this season along with Mohamed Kaba and Bruce Wall.

“Nick really played well on Friday, especially for a sophomore” said head coach Richard Bailey. “He continues to impress the coaching staff each week.”

The 180-pound sophomore hopes to attend the University of North Carolina to major in engineering. Nick hopes to be a dual-sport athlete in college playing baseball and football while be pursues a career as a mechanical engineer.

When asked what is favorite memory of playing sports is Nick said hitting a grand-slam when he was 14-years-old.

He is most looking forward to getting more and more varsity experience as a 10th grader.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Fighting Scots sophomore Nick Callahan (42) was selected as the Co-Defensive Player of the Week by the Fighting Scots coaching staff. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_0469.jpg Fighting Scots sophomore Nick Callahan (42) was selected as the Co-Defensive Player of the Week by the Fighting Scots coaching staff.