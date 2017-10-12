Soccer splits conference games

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots soccer team didn’t have to travel far for their away game with Pinecrest on Wednesday.

Due to flooding, the Scots game in Southern Pines was moved to Laurinburg. Despite the change of venue, the outcome was the same as when the two teams met in early September — a 9-0 Pinecrest victory.

The Scots are 1-2-1 in their last four contests with a 5-4 victory over Seventy-First coming in double overtime on Monday. The Scots other loss was a 3-2 heart breaker in double overtime against Purnell Swett on Oct. 2. The lone tie of the season for the Scots came last week against Hoke in Raeford. The two teams couldn’t break the 2-2 tie.

The double-overtime in against Seventy-First on Monday saw the Scots jump out to a 3-1 lead in the first half. The score flipped after halftime as the Falcons scored three goals and the Scots scored one to knot the game at 4-4.

The first overtime period wasn’t enough as the two teams remained deadlocked. The Scots managed to break through in the second overtime to secure the 5-4 win. The victory was the Scots first Sandhills Athletic Conference win since Aug. 30.

Scots head coach Danny Gallagher gave credit to his team after their loss to Pinecrest on Wednesday for staying focus as the end of the season draws near.

“They are staying focused and are working hard everyday when we are able to have practice because we don’t have a game,” he told WLNC. “They are fighting and this is a tough part of the season. Things are starting to wind down and it would be easy for them to sit aside and say forget it — but they are working really hard.”

The Scots move to 4-13-1 overall and 2-7-1 in SAC-8 play. The Scots conference record puts them in sixth place ahead of Seventy-First at 2-9 and Purnell Swett at 1-11. Pinecrest leads the conference at 11-0 followed by Jack Britt at 9-2-1.

Lumberton is in third place with a 7-4 record, just one game ahead of Hoke County in fourth place at 6-4-1 while Richmond sits in fifth place at 5-6-1.

The Scots hosted Hoke on Thursday in a make-up game from Sept. 6. Scotland will host Lumberton on Oct. 16 before traveling to Richmond on Oct. 18 both of those matches begin at 5:15 p.m. The Scots wrap their season with a make-up game on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. against Seventy-First. The game against the Falcons will be Senior Night for the Scots and will be a varsity game only.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots midfielder Dawson McQueen plays defense against a Pinecrest player. The Scosts hosted the Patriots on Wednesday because the Pinecrest soccer field was underwater. Scotland fell to the Patriots for the second time this season, 9-0. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_1711.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots midfielder Dawson McQueen plays defense against a Pinecrest player. The Scosts hosted the Patriots on Wednesday because the Pinecrest soccer field was underwater. Scotland fell to the Patriots for the second time this season, 9-0. Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots senior Nyjel Collins-Jackson kicks the ball across the filed to a teammate against Pinecrest. The Scots fell to the Patriots 9-0 for the second time this season. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_1778.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots senior Nyjel Collins-Jackson kicks the ball across the filed to a teammate against Pinecrest. The Scots fell to the Patriots 9-0 for the second time this season.

Beats 71st in double overtime, falls to Pinecrest