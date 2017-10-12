LAURINBURG — Bruce Wall is a 6-foot 1-inch sophomore at Scotland High School. He is one of the starting wide receivers and kick returners, wearing No. 6, for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

Each Friday, the Exchange will feature one offensive, one defensive and one special teams player from the Fighting Scots, chosen by the coaches, to be the Players of the Week.

Bruce was responsible for a 69-yard kick return for a touchdown on the opening kick off on Friday against Hoke. Bruce’s 69-yard kick return is the Scots second special teams touchdown of the season.

“Bruce is a great athlete who is just scratching the surface of his abilities,” said head coach Richard Bailey.

The 180-pound sophomore is undecided on where he plays to attend college and what he wants to major in but does want to play football in college. Bruce hopes to have a career as a doctor.

When asked what is favorite memory of playing sports was Bruce said returning the kick off back for a touchdown against Hoke.

He is most looking forward to ending the season with a 4A state championship ring.

