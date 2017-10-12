LAURINBURG — T.J. Smith is a 6-foot 3-inch senior at Scotland High School. He is also one of the starting defensive ends, wearing No. 33, for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Each Friday, the Exchange will feature one offensive, one defensive and one special teams player from the Fighting Scots, chosen by the coaches, to be the Players of the Week.

T.J. has 11 tackles for loss to go along with 18 solo tackles and three quarterback sacks through the first five games of the season.

“T.J. had his best game of the year on Friday,” said head coach Richard Bailey. “Tony has had a great career and Scotland and is a team leader.”

The 240-pound senior has verbally committed to Georgia State University to play football next fall. T.J. plans to pursue a degree in sports magement and once he graduates wants to become a college football coach.

When asked what is favorite memory of playing sports is T.J. said singing part time before the Dawg Team takes the field.

He is most looking forward to winning a state championship and seeing his teammates succeed in life.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Smith http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_TJ.jpg Smith