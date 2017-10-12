LAURINBURG — Khalil Smith is a 5-foot 7-inch senior at Scotland High School. He is one of the starting running backs and slot receivers, wearing No. 4, for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Each Friday, the Exchange will feature one offensive, one defensive and one special teams player from the Fighting Scots, chosen by the coaches, to be the Players of the Week.

Khalil led the Fighting Scots with three touchdowns against Hoke on Friday. Khalil had three carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a 49-yard catch-and-run pass for his third touchdown.

“Khalil did a great job running our jets this week,” said head coach Richard Bailey. “He is an explosive player in space.”

The 155-pound senior plans to attend North Carolina Central University in the fall and major in sports medicine. Khalil hopes to play sports in college, while he pursues a career as an engineer.

When asked what is favorite memory of playing sports was Khalil said playing football on Friday nights.

He is most looking forward to ending the season with a 4A state championship ring.

Smith http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_8516.jpg Smith