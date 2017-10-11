St. Andrews men’s golf finishes 7th at AAC Fall Invite

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The St. Andrews University men’s golf team finished seventh out of 11 team at the AAC Fall Invitational in Columbus, Ga. on Tuesday. The invitational was held at Bull Creek Golf Course.

The Knights improved five strokes from round one to round two. Reinhardt University won the title with a two-day score of 591 including a tournament best 290 in round two.

Milligan College (Tenn.) finished second shooting a 296 while Truett-McConnell (Ga.) and host-school Point University tied for third place.

St. Andrews shot quality rounds of 316 and 311 for a team score of 627. The Knights were just six stroke behind Bryan College for sixth place as a day one scoring error vaulted the Lions past the Knights.

Returning senior national qualifier Joe Hurn led the way for St. Andrews with his 5-over-par 149 to finish in a tie forth ninth. Hurn shot a round one 74 and followed that up with a round two 75. Hurn’s 5-over-par was was seven strokes back of champion Matt Smith, of Truett-McConnell, who shot 70 and 72 to finish with a 2-under-par 142.

Juniors Caleb Hensley and Alberto Firpi finished in 20th and 24th place respectively. Hensley improved by five strokes from day one to day two to finish with a 9-over-par 153 while Firpi shot a day one 76 and a day two 78 for a 10-over-par 154. Hensley’s day two 74 was the best score of the round for the Knights.

Sophomore Blake Bartlett completed the scoring for St. Andrews in 61st place shooting a 171 with rounds of 87 and 84.

St. Andrews senior Corey Johnson and junior Kaleb Measimer competed as individuals with Johnson shooting a respectable 80 on round one before his 89 on day two put him at 169 and a tie for 59th place. Measimer made his season debut and shot a 96 in round two which was an 11 shot improvement from the first round.

The men’s team is in action next week competing in the Bojangles Intercollegiate hosted by Tennessee Wesleyan University in Loudon, Tenn. on Oct. 16-17.

SAU Athletics St. Andrews mens golf team was led by senior Joe Hurn with his 5-over-par 149 to finish in a tie forth ninth. Hurn shot a round one 74 and followed that up with a round two 75. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Hurn.jpg SAU Athletics St. Andrews mens golf team was led by senior Joe Hurn with his 5-over-par 149 to finish in a tie forth ninth. Hurn shot a round one 74 and followed that up with a round two 75.