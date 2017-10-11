Scotland’s No. 5 status in AP Poll unchanged

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots held steady No. 5 in this week’s Associated Press state high school football poll after demolishing Hoke, 61-12.
Wake Forest earned 10 first place votes to remain a top the 4A standings followed by No. 2 Mallard Creek, a team that earned just one first-place vote. Heritage held tight to the No. 3 spot just ahead of No. 4 West Forsyth.
Charlotte Myers Park took the biggest nose dive of the week falling from No. 6 to No. 9. After a tie with Wilmington Hoggard for No. 6 last week, Myers Park dropped three spots and Hoggard remained at No. 6.
Charlotte Harding moved up two places from No. 9 to No. 7 leap frogging over Greensboro Page who held steady at No. 8.
East Forsyth dropped out of the Ap Top 10 as Matthew Butler returned with a 5-1 record in a tie for No. 10 with Kernersville Glenn also with a 5-1 record.
The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of Oct. 9, as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers, will be released weekly until the end of the regular season:
Class 4A
1. Wake Forest (7-0)
2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (7-0)
3. Wake Forest Heritage (7-0)
4. West Forsyth (7-0)
5. Scotland County (5-1)
6. Wilmington Hoggard (7-0)
7. Charlotte Harding (7-1)
8. Greensboro Page (6-1)
9. Charlotte Myers Park (7-0)
10. Matthews Butler (5-1)
(tie) Kernersville Glenn (5-1)
Class 3A
1. Charlotte Catholic (7-0)
2. Wilmington New Hanover (7-0)
3. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (7-0)
4. Lee County (7-0)
5. Cape Fear (7-1)
6. Greensboro Dudley (6-1)
7. Havelock (6-1)
8. Southern Nash (6-1)
9. Western Alamance (7-0)
10. Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor (6-2)
Class 2A
1. Belmont South Point (7-0)
2. Shelby (6-1)
3. Lenoir Hibriten (7-0)
(tie)East Duplin (8-0)
5. Elizabeth City Northeastern (7-0)
6. Reidsville (8-0)
7. Wallace-Rose Hill (6-1)
8. North Davidson (6-1)
9. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (6-0)
10. Franklin (7-0)
Class 1A
1. Tarboro (8-0)
2. Mt. Airy (7-0)
3. Murphy (6-1)
4. Edenton Holmes (6-1)
5. East Wilkes (7-0)
6. Mitchell County (6-1)
7. North Duplin (7-0)
8. North Rowan (6-1)
9. Bessemer City (7-0)
10. Cherokee (7-0)