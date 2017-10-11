Scotland’s No. 5 status in AP Poll unchanged

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots held steady No. 5 in this week’s Associated Press state high school football poll after demolishing Hoke, 61-12.

Wake Forest earned 10 first place votes to remain a top the 4A standings followed by No. 2 Mallard Creek, a team that earned just one first-place vote. Heritage held tight to the No. 3 spot just ahead of No. 4 West Forsyth.

Charlotte Myers Park took the biggest nose dive of the week falling from No. 6 to No. 9. After a tie with Wilmington Hoggard for No. 6 last week, Myers Park dropped three spots and Hoggard remained at No. 6.

Charlotte Harding moved up two places from No. 9 to No. 7 leap frogging over Greensboro Page who held steady at No. 8.

East Forsyth dropped out of the Ap Top 10 as Matthew Butler returned with a 5-1 record in a tie for No. 10 with Kernersville Glenn also with a 5-1 record.

The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of Oct. 9, as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers, will be released weekly until the end of the regular season:

Class 4A

1. Wake Forest (7-0)

2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (7-0)

3. Wake Forest Heritage (7-0)

4. West Forsyth (7-0)

5. Scotland County (5-1)

6. Wilmington Hoggard (7-0)

7. Charlotte Harding (7-1)

8. Greensboro Page (6-1)

9. Charlotte Myers Park (7-0)

10. Matthews Butler (5-1)

(tie) Kernersville Glenn (5-1)

Class 3A

1. Charlotte Catholic (7-0)

2. Wilmington New Hanover (7-0)

3. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (7-0)

4. Lee County (7-0)

5. Cape Fear (7-1)

6. Greensboro Dudley (6-1)

7. Havelock (6-1)

8. Southern Nash (6-1)

9. Western Alamance (7-0)

10. Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor (6-2)

Class 2A

1. Belmont South Point (7-0)

2. Shelby (6-1)

3. Lenoir Hibriten (7-0)

(tie)East Duplin (8-0)

5. Elizabeth City Northeastern (7-0)

6. Reidsville (8-0)

7. Wallace-Rose Hill (6-1)

8. North Davidson (6-1)

9. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (6-0)

10. Franklin (7-0)

Class 1A

1. Tarboro (8-0)

2. Mt. Airy (7-0)

3. Murphy (6-1)

4. Edenton Holmes (6-1)

5. East Wilkes (7-0)

6. Mitchell County (6-1)

7. North Duplin (7-0)

8. North Rowan (6-1)

9. Bessemer City (7-0)

10. Cherokee (7-0)

