Scotland Christian trounces Antioch in four

LAURINBURG — Scotland Christian Academy’s varsity and JV volleyball teams both picked up wins on Tuesday against Antioch Christian in Lumberton.

The Lady Saints played four close games with the Lady Gators. Scotland Christian pulled ahead for a 25-16 first-set win before Antioch stormed back in the second set to make the match interesting. Antioch earned the 25-22 win to force a fourth set.

The Lady Saints regrouped in the third set to pick up the 25-17 win before play a very back-and-forth final set. The two teams had to play two extra points to decide a winner. Scotland Christian maintained its composure to earn the 26-24 win led by junior Mackenzie Harrell with 30 service points.

Senior Destiny Cartrette also had a good game behind the line racking up 17 service points.

The victory moves the Lady Saints to 5-5 in the Carolina’s Christian Athletic Association Conference, which is comprised of eight schools from North and South Carolina.

JV

The Scotland Christian Academy’s JV volleyball team also picked up a victory over Antioch on Tuesday. The JV Lady Saints won their match 2-1.

Like their varsity counterparts, the JV Saints had three close matches with the JV Gators earned a 21-18 first set victory before falling in the second set, 20-25. Scotland Christian bounced back in the third set to pick up the 15-7 win.

The JV Saints were led by sisters Kinsley and Kadence Sheppard who both recorded 12 service points.

The win moves the Lady Saints JV team to to 4-4 overall on the season.

The JV team also participates in the Carolina’s Christian Athletic Association Conference.

Both teams will travel to Rockingham on Thursday to take on Temple Christian School with matches starting at 4 p.m.

Courtesy photo Scotland Christian Academy's Kinsley Sheppard (No. 99) bumps a ball during Tuesday's match in Lumberton against Antioch Christian.

