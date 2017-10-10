St. Andrews cross country teams race in Koala Classic

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The St. Andrews University men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the Koala XC Classic in Columbia on Saturday and came away with some quality individual finishes.

The Lady Knights finished seventh out of 10 teams in the Div.II/NAIA 5K meet. Columbia College, Brenau University (Ga.) and St. Andrews were the only three NAIA teams competing.

The University of South Carolina won the meet with Tusculum College finishing runner-up. Columbia finished third and Brenau sixth just a few points ahead of the Lady Knights who had 188 team points.

Senior Hannah Biddle led the Lady Knights with a 19th place finish overall. Biddle turned in a time of 22:43 to finish third among the three NAIA schools.

Freshman Hannah Adams took 30th place with a time of 23:56 while juniors Nina Havelka and Kaitlyn Maddox were 49th and 51st. Havelka finished in 26:41 and Maddox in 27:12. Junior Shelby Stegall made her season debut and ran a time of 31:19 while fellow junior Grace Matonis came in with a time of 34:41.

The St. Andrews men did not register a team score in the 8K meet. Tusculum College out of Tennessee won the men’s meet while Bob Jones University out of South Carolina finished in second place.

Leading the St. Andrews men and coming in 15th overall was junior Eduardo Andrade with a time of 31:14 — just two and a half minutes off the top time.

Freshman Austin Hunt came in 19th place with a time of 31:32. Freshman Ciaran O’Cleirigh made his season debut and placed 43rd in 35:36 while senior Franco Portillo came in right after in 44th in 35:47.

The cross country teams will travel to Hardeeville, S.C. on Oct. 21 to compete in the USC-Beaufort Sandshark Invite at 9 a.m.

