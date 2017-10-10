Knights suffer last-second loss

BLUEFIELD, Va. — The St. Andrews University football team dropped a devastating 34-27 game to Mid-South Appalachian Division foe Bluefield College (Va.) on the road Saturday.

St. Andrews offense opened the game with a five-play 48-yard drive capped by a 30-yard touchdown pass from red-shirt freshman quarterback Dashaun Ferguson to fellow freshman wide receiver Jermaine Trotman — who made his Knights debut on Saturday.

Trotman added a spark to the Knights offense as St. Andrews went on to score 20 points in the first quarter and 27 first half points.

After their opening possession touchdown, the Knights offense responded with a 61-yard scamper by freshman tailback Trevor McNeil to give St. Andrews a 13-0 lead just seven minutes into the game.

Bluefield answered with a nine-play 77-yard drive topped off by a seven-yard touchdown run from running back Alex Martin.

The scoring extravaganza continued as the Knights responded with their third touchdown of the quarter. This time Ferguson found Trotman for a 63-yard catch and run to put the Knights up, 20-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Rams narrowed the gap to 10 points with a 26-yard field goal with just over nine minutes left to play in the half.

St. Andrews offense marched down the field 64-yards on their ensuing possession to set up a nine-yard touchdown run by Trotman on a nifty reverse to make it 27-10 Knights with just over six minutes until halftime.

Bluefield College again cut the Knights lead to 10 with a 12-yard touchdown run by the Rams’ Malik Brown to end first-half scoring.

In the first half, Trotman set a season high 98-receiving yards with two touchdowns for St. Andrews.

After halftime, Bluefield College scored 17 unanswered points on a quarterback keeper by Cason Whitt and a seven-yard carry by Martin. Those two touchdowns coupled with a 31-yard field goal by Tanner Griffith sealed the win for the Rams, 34-27.

The game winning touchdown by the Rams came with just 53 seconds left on the clock.

Bluefield carried the ball 64 times for 231 yards. St. Andrews was more efficient in their carries with 30 for 229 yards. McNeil finished the game with five carries for 73 yards. The Knights freshman is averaging 14.6 yards per carry.

Ferguson finished his day with eight passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns, but threw two costly interceptions. Ferguson’s 157 passing yards was a season high for the Knights offense while Bluefield threw for 216 yards.

Freshmen safety Nathan Belch led the Knights with 12 solo tackles and 14 total — a season–high for him and the team. Freshman linebacker Chris Smith recorded 10 total tackles while freshman defensive end Codie Emunson had nine tackles — four for a loss — and a quarterback sack.

St. Andrews falls to 1-5 overall and 0-2 in the Appalachian Division with the heartbreaking defeat while Bluefield improves to 3-3 and 1-0 in division.

St. Andrews has their second bye this week before going back on the road to face Appalachian Division foe Point University (Ga.) on Oct. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Bluefield College scores game-winner in final 53 seconds