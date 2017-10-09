A look around the SAC-8

LAURINBURG — It’s shaping up to be a very interesting race for the first Sandhills Athletic Conference title.

The number of unbeaten conference teams is down to two — Seventy-First and Scotland — improved to 3-0. By the end of this week, one of those teams will have a loss as the Scots host the Falcons on Friday at Pate Stadium.

Jack Britt improved to 2-1 as they surprised everyone and took down the SAC-8s other undefeated team — Richmond. The Raiders moved to 2-1 with the loss while Pinecrest improved to 2-1 with a win over Purnell Swett. Lumberton fell to Seventy-First to move to 1-2 while the Rams and the Bucks are the conference’s only two win less teams each sitting at 0-3.

• Scotland defeated Hoke, 61-12

The Fighting Scots went for a more balanced offensive approach in their 49-point victory over the Bucks. The rushing attack was still the Scots main source of points, but they spread the love as four different players scored rushing touchdowns and two had receiving TDs.

After a historic performance by senior Zamir White last week, the University of Georgia commit had a relatively quite night with seven carries for 162 yards and two touchdowns. The yardage did push White over 6,000 career rushing yards and over 1,000 rushing yards for this season.

Fighting Scots senior Khalil Smith also had two rushing touchdowns and one recieving to lead the team. Smith had three carries for 44 yards and one catch for 49 yards.

The Bucks offense only managed 175 yards of offense as quarterback Kevin Thorpe has five passes for 117 yards and two interceptions.

• Seventy-First trounced Lumberton, 50-14

Seventy-First had no difficulties improving to 3-0 in conference play as their offense, led by quarterback Kyler Davis continues to put up impressive numbers.

Davis had nine passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns, a compliment to four carries for 110 yards and a rushing touchdowns. The Falcons other two touchdowns came on the ground on runs by Juan Maddox and Cameron Townsend.

Seventy-First’s defense also had a fumble recovery and caused two fumbles by the Pirates.

Lumberton’s Braylan Grice had less than stellar numbers with 14 throws for 126 yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons defense held the Pirates to just 93 rushing yards.

• Jack Britt bested Richmond, 41-20

Jack Britt shocked the Sandhills Athletic Conference dealing a crushing blow to perenial conference powerhouse Richmond. The Buccaneers had unfinished business with the Raiders after a 29-28 loss in the state playoffs two years ago.

Jack Britt led by junior quarterback Brennan Shortridge put together a 14-play scoring drive on their first possession. The Buccaneers followed that up with three touchdown passes to take a 20-point halftime lead.

Britt then turned back to its power running attack to grind Richmond down and seal a 41-20 victory.

Shortridge finished the game with nine passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns. The longest an 82-yard hook up with senior Barry Elliott for one of Elliott’s two touchdowns.

Richmond’s Caleb Hood had 19 passes for 250 yards and two interceptions and one touchdown to Dashaun Wallace.

• Pinecrest upended Purnell Swett, 38-20

The Patriots scored 24 unanswered points to take the air out of the Rams sails. The double-digit deficit was too much for Purnell quarterback Luke Oxendine and the Rams offense to come back from.

Oxendine threw for two touchdowns, one to Cyran Dial and another to Chandler Brayboy.

Patriots quarterback Greg Vansteen didn’t have the best outing with nine completions for 106 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Along with one passing TD, Vansteen also ran in one of the Patriots three rushing touchdowns.

Pinecrest’s special teams got in on the scoring as Zyheem Kelly added a 64-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

The SAC-8 teams enter Week 4 of conference play as Scotland plays host to Seventy-First while Jack Britt travels to Purnell Swett. Pinecrest will play host to Lumberton and Richmond will return to Rockingham to host Hoke.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots remained undefeated in conference play with a 61-12 win over Hoke last Friday. This week, the Scots welcome the SAC-8’s other undefeated team — Seventy-First — for the most anticipated game in the conference schedule. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_0368.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots remained undefeated in conference play with a 61-12 win over Hoke last Friday. This week, the Scots welcome the SAC-8’s other undefeated team — Seventy-First — for the most anticipated game in the conference schedule. Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots running back Joseph “Papa” McKoy had four carries for 44 yards on Friday against Hoke. McKoy along with the Scots other backs combined for 27 carries for 387 rushing yards. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_0586.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots running back Joseph “Papa” McKoy had four carries for 44 yards on Friday against Hoke. McKoy along with the Scots other backs combined for 27 carries for 387 rushing yards.

Jack Britt stuns Richmond; Scotland, Seventy-First remain unbeaten