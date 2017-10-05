Senior Night success

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots tennis team pulled off a 5-4 win over Lumberton on Wednesday to celebration of Senior Night.

Before the start of the match, each of the Lady Scots four seniors — Kathryn Goodwin, Cheyanne Strong, Karrigan Campbell and Justice McCrimmon — were presented with balloons, gifts and flowers from their family and teammates. Each of their courts had been decorated with signs to match their different personalities.

“I’ve enjoyed these young ladies they are hard working, dedicated student athletes,” said head coach Atondra Ellis. “Cheyanne has been an excellent captain and Justice leaves it all on the court, she has played more matches injured than healthy. Karrigan has been on the team four years and is among the most respectful. Kathryn joined us after transferring and is always positive and giving her best.”

The match was decided after dark by second doubles, which for the Lady Scots featured Goodwin and junior Liza McIntyre taking on Lumberton’s Anna Russ and Ashley Prevette.

“It all came down to the last match, Liza and Kathryn pulled off a really nice win,” said Ellis. “Liza had to dig deep after just winning her singles match in a second-set tiebreaker. We had to have her singles win to give us a shot at victory and she held her composure and did it.”

McIntyre took on Lumberton’s McKight Pope on court No. 4 in the must-see match of the evening. McIntyre took the first set 6-2 before Pope stormed back in the second set knotting things up 6-6 to force a tiebreaker. The Lady Scots junior didn’t let the tiebreaker shake her and handily won 7-3 before starting her doubles match.

Goodwin and McIntyre then teamed up for second doubles and pulled off the 8-3 victory to help secure a much needed Lady Scots victory.

In singles action, Goodwin lost her match to Lumberton’s Morgan Miller in two sets, 1-6, 3-6. Three of the other Lady Scots seniors fell in singles play with Campbell and McCrimmon dropping their matches. Campbell fell to Lumberton’s Anna Russ in two sets, 0-6, 1-6 and McCrimmon fell to Ashley Prevette by the exact same scores, 0-6, 1-6.

McCrimmon and Campbell then teamed up to play third doubles falling to Lumberton, 0-8.

The victories for the Lady Scots included Strong on court No. 1 over Lumberton’s Kaitlyn McDonald, 6-2, 6-0. Sophomore Samantha Bowen won her third singles match against Lumberton’s Elizabeth Stanley in two sets, 6-1, 6-2.

Strong and Bowen then teamed up to play first doubles and picked up an 8-1 win.

The Lady Scots played their final match on Thursday on the road against Richmond. The Sandhills Athletic Conference tennis tournament will begin Monday, Oct. 9 in Pinecrest. Match times will be determined after seeding.

