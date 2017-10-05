Cross country finishes third in SAC-8 race

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School’s cross country teams traveled to Fayetteville this week to compete in their fifth Sandhills Athletic Conference race.

The Fighting Scots and Lady Scots finished third in their respective races. The Scots had 81 team points to finish behind host school Jack Britt in second place with 37 points while Pinecrest won the boy’s race with 25 team points. Richmond took fourth with 107 points.

The Lady Scots finished with 74 team points behind Jack Britt with 64 points in second and the girl’s race winner Pinecrest with 25 team points. Richmond also took fourth in the girl’s race with 93 points.

Pinecrest senior Colin Alexander paced both races with a winning time of 16:33 — almost two minutes off his winning time from last week at Scotland.

Fighting Scots sophomore Tony Strickland was the first to cross the finish line with a time of 17:17 to take fourth place overall — 36 seconds faster than last week. There was a fairly large gap between Strickland and the next Scot to finish freshman Jackson Sellers.

Sellers finished 17th with a time of 18:34 followed 22 seconds later by senior Daly Marcano in 23rd place with a time of 18:52. Fellow senior Zachary Moore was right on Marcano’s heels finishing in 24th place with a time of 18:59.

Senior Sam Poage finished out the Scots trio in 25th place with a time of 18:59. Fellow seniors Tyler Sellers and Drew Guinn were the next runners to finish for the Scots. T. Sellers finished in 27th place with a time of 19:21 while Guinn took 37th place with a time of 20:37.

Freshman Jennings Dean shaved over a minute off his time from last week to take 38th place with a time of 20:45.Senior Bradley Pate wasn’t far behind Dean for 40th place with a time of 20:53.

Sophomore Tra’von Campbell improved his time by almost three minutes. Campbell ran last week’s race in 23 minutes flat, this week he took 43rd with a time of 21:18.

Freshman Grayson Smith and sophomore Seth English rounded out the pack for the Scots. Smith finished in 54th with a time of 23 minutes while English took 60th out of 73 runners with a time of 24:07.

Lady Scots

The girl’s 5K race was paced by Pinecrest freshman Carmen Alder with a time of 18:15. Lady Scots freshman Madison Williams gave Alder a run for her money taking second place with a time of 20:49.

Lady Scots senior Mylasia Pratt also cracked the top 10 with her seventh place finish with a time of 21:50. Sophomore Madylin McMillan shaved almost three minutes off her time from last week with her 30th place finish with a time of 25 minutes flat.

Freshman Audrey Lane also improved on her time by over a minute crossing the finish line at the 26:06 mark for 40th place. Sophomore Destiny Adams and senior Kathryn Goodwin rounded out the field for the Lady Scots.

Adams took 42nd place with a time of 26:40 and Goodwin took 43rd place, out of 52 runners, with a time of 26:49.

The Scotland High School cross country teams are back in action on Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. in Lumberton for their final regular season race.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots freshman Madison Williams took second place earlier this week in Fayetteville. Jack Britt hosted the fifth SAC-8 race of the season. Williams finished just behind Pinecrest with a time of 20:49. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_2644.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots freshman Madison Williams took second place earlier this week in Fayetteville. Jack Britt hosted the fifth SAC-8 race of the season. Williams finished just behind Pinecrest with a time of 20:49.