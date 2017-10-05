LAURINBURG — Isaiah McQueen is a 5-foot 5-inch senior at Scotland High School. He is also one of the defensive backs, wearing No. 25, for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Each Friday, the Exchange will feature one offensive, one defensive and one special teams player from the Fighting Scots, chosen by the coaches, to be the Players of the Week.

Isaiah was tasked with covering Purnell Swett’s leading receiver Chandler Brayboy in the second half of Friday’s game. The Scots senior held Brayboy to just one touchdown and kept the Rams out of scoring position with his tight coverage.

“Isaiah is a great ‘team’ player. He is willing to do anything to help us win,” said head coach Richard Bailey.

The 150-pound senior plans to attend North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro to pursue a degree in sports medicine. Isaiah doesn’t plan on playing sports in college and once he graduates wants to make money with a good job.

When asked what is favorite memory of playing sports was Isaiah said running out onto the football field wearing his Fighting Scots jersey.

He is most looking forward to taking it one step at a time.

