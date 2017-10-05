Fighting Scots steady at No. 5 in AP Poll

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots held steady No. 5 in this week’s Associated Press state high school football poll after trouncing Purnell Swett, 50-27.

Wake Forest earned nine first place votes to remain a top the 4A standings followed by No. 2 Mallard Creek, a team that earned four first-place votes. Heritage held tight to the No. 3 spot just ahead of No. 4 West Forsyth.

Charlotte Myers Park continued their undefeated season and are in a tie for No. 6 with Wilmington Hoggard.

Greensboro Page stayed firm at No. 8 with their 6-1 record while No. 9 Charlotte Harding held on for a second week in the AP Top 10. East Forsyth lost its second game of the season but held on to as the No. 10 best team in the state.

The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of Oct. 2, as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers, will be released weekly until the end of the regular season:

Class 4A

1. Wake Forest (6-0)

2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (6-0)

3. Wake Forest Heritage (6-0)

4. West Forsyth (6-0)

5. Scotland County (4-1)

6. Charlotte Myers Park (6-0)

(tie) Wilmington Hoggard (6-0)

8. Greensboro Page (6-1)

9. Charlotte Harding (6-1)

10. East Forsyth (4-2)

Class 3A

1. Charlotte Catholic (6-0)

2. Wilmington New Hanover (6-0)

3. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (6-0)

4. Lee County (6-0)

5. Greensboro Dudley (5-1)

6. Cape Fear (6-1)

(tie) Havelock (5-1)

8. Southern Nash (5-1)

9. Western Alamance (6-0)

10. Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor (5-2)

Class 2A

1. Belmont South Point (6-0)

2. Shelby (5-1)

3. Lenoir Hibriten (6-0)

4. East Duplin (7-0)

5. Reidsville (7-0)

6. Elizabeth City Northeastern (6-0)

7. Wallace-Rose Hill (5-1)

8. North Davidson (5-1)

9. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (5-0)

10. Franklin (6-0)

Class 1A

1. Tarboro (7-0)

2. Mt. Airy (6-0)

3. Murphy (6-1)

4. Mitchell County (6-0)

5. Edenton Holmes (5-1)

6. East Wilkes (6-0)

7. North Rowan (5-1)

8. North Duplin (6-0)

9. Bessemer City (6-0)

10. Cherokee (6-0)

