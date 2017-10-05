LAURINBURG — Tyler Smith is a 6-foot 7-inch senior at Scotland High School. He is also one the starting offensive lineman, wearing No. 75, for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Each Friday, the Exchange will feature one offensive, one defensive and one special teams player from the Fighting Scots, chosen by the coaches, to be the Players of the Week.

Tyler is one of the anchors of the offensive line playing left tackle. The role of the offensive lineman if often understated, but Tyler along with the other members of the line protect Scots quarterback Warren Bell and make holes for Scots running backs Zamir White and Syheam “Smiley” McQueen to score a combined 20 rushing touchdowns this season.

“Tyler has had a great start to his senior campaign” said head coach Richard Bailey. “He is a physical presence on our offensive line.”

The 300-pound senior is undecided on where he wants to attend college in the fall but plans to pursue a degree in nursing. Tyler hopes to play sports in college while he works towards becoming a registered nurse.

When asked what is favorite memory of playing sports was Tyler said beating Richmond last season on his birthday.

He is most looking forward to helping the Scots win a state championship.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Smith http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Tyler-Smith.jpg Smith