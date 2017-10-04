Fighting Scots can’t overlook win-less Hoke County

LAURINBURG — In the mind of Scotland head coach Richard Bailey there is nothing he hates more than distractions when preparing for a game.

As the Fighting Scots gear up to take on Hoke County the school and some of the players are more focused on the homecoming festivities than they are football.

“I hate homecoming distractions,” he said. “If you find a coach that likes homecoming I’ll find you a coach that doesn’t have a job very long. The idea of homecoming is great, but it’s more about the people who have already graduated and class reunions. For the average high school student it’s a bunch of silliness — dress-up days, voting for homecoming king and queen. I’m not saying it’s not a great thing for the kids, but it is a distraction and we don’t like things that distract us from our routine. Plus you throw in we have a half day on Thursday and no school on Friday so everything is out of alignment.”

Bailey said he is excited for the young ladies who are on the homecoming court, but knows they won’t be the topic of discussion after the game if the Scots were to lose to Hoke — it would be all about the football team and their performance.

Hoke is still searching for its first win of the season and in the conference and with how the Scots played against the Bucks last season in Raeford there is a real concern that Bailey’s team could fall victim to a trap game.

In 2016, the Scots defeated the Bucks, 28-2 but had three fumbles and seven penalties that cost them 68 yards. The Fighting Scots defense carried the offense only allowing Hoke to muster 55 yards of total offense and forced three fumbles. The offense gave up their only safety of the season in the final minute of the game, costing the defense a fourth shut out.

“It was ugly, we had a lot of turnovers, penalties. We had a lot of near misses but they played us tough and they have historically done that,” said Bailey. “They are hungry for a win, when you’re 0-6 what would be better than beating Scotland. I listened to their coach’s show and he said that — what better opportunity to pull a big upset.”

Compared to last season Hoke County’s offense is scoring substantially more points, averaging 25 points per game; however, the Bucks defense hasn’t been able to stop teams from scoring as their opponents are averaging 49 points per game.

“It’s a trap game, we have a huge game next week (against Seventy-First) and we know it’s coming but we have to play one week at a time and not get ahead of ourselves,” Bailey said. “Hoke County has athletes, it’s been said a thousand times, and anytime you have athletes you have a puncher’s chance. We’re going to have be on our game.”

The Scots defense knows it will have to be mindful of quarterback, wide out, running back Kevin Thorpe. The Hoke senior has 45 passes for 609 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 41 carries for 256 yards and five touchdowns.

On the perimeter, Thorpe airs it out to seniors Andre Pegues and Nykeem Shaw. Both have 22 catches and combined for seven of Hoke’s 10 receiving touchdowns.

“Their offense has been pretty good and they have skill guys and play makers,” said Bailey. “They have had trouble stopping people and when you’re giving up 40 or 50 points a game it’s hard to win and that’s been the tale of their season. Let’s hope they don’t figure out how to stop people before Friday.”

Hoke’s defense will have to try and find a way to stop Scotland running back Zamir White — something no other team has been able to do. In the backfield this week will be White and Khalil Smith because of the injury to Shyeam McQueen. Scots quarterback Warren Bell will likely have a few more carries and the Scots might even air it out.

“Warren may have to take on more running than he’s done,” said Bailey. “Where he’s been carrying the ball seven or eight times he’s going to probably pick up the slack from Smiley being out and probably carry the ball 15 or 16 times. Zamir’s carries will go from 12 or 13 to probably closer to 20. We have throw the ball and take advantage of our wide receivers.”

The Scots will return to Pate Stadium for the first time since August but will be without some of their key players still do to injury. Offensive lineman Darrian Reeves has been cleared to come back by his doctors, but Bailey said he likely won’t play this week and will have limited reps next week. McQueen will visit the orthodepic doctor this week to see the extent of the shoulder injury he suffered on Friday against Purnell.

“We haven’t played at home in forever. I kind of forgot what it’s like to play in Pate Stadium,” said Bailey. “Smiley has a sprained shoulder, we know nothing is broken. Now it’s finding out how bad of a sprain is it because for Smiley to go down it’s pretty bad. We’re hopeful it will be just a few weeks and we’ll get him back before the end of the season. Darrian is back practicing, getting used to his brace. He has to get himself back into football shape and we’ll baby him because it’s easy to over do it early and end up with hamstring issues.”

Isaiah McPhatter and Ian Spangler will continue to fill in for Reeves until he returns and will sub in for him as needed once he comes back. Josh McKenzie and Tavis Harrington will both return for the Scots after having ankle issues. Keante McNair is still questionable with a shoulder injury.

The Scots will return to Pate Staidum on Friday to host Hoke County for their homecoming. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Exchange file photo Former Fighting Scots receiver Ty McLaurin catches a pass during last year’s game against Hoke County. The Scots will return to Pate Stadium on Friday for the first time since August to host the Bucks for homecoming. Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_1478.jpg Exchange file photo Former Fighting Scots receiver Ty McLaurin catches a pass during last year’s game against Hoke County. The Scots will return to Pate Stadium on Friday for the first time since August to host the Bucks for homecoming. Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m. Exchange file photo In this 2016 Exchange file photo,the Fighting Scots linebackers, from left Kalish McNair, Chris Williams, Javon Ratliffe and Keante McNair look to the sideline for the defensive play. Last season, the Scots defense held Hoke to just 55 yards of total offense. The Scots will host the Bucks on Friday, kick off is set for 7:30 p.m. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_1468.jpg Exchange file photo In this 2016 Exchange file photo,the Fighting Scots linebackers, from left Kalish McNair, Chris Williams, Javon Ratliffe and Keante McNair look to the sideline for the defensive play. Last season, the Scots defense held Hoke to just 55 yards of total offense. The Scots will host the Bucks on Friday, kick off is set for 7:30 p.m.

