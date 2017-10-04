Laurinburg native speaks with UNCP students

PEMBROKE — Laurinburg native Rob Harvell has done most of his work behind a camera, but on Wednesday he emparted his wisdom from his career path in the limelight.

Harvell, a producer and director who has done most of his work with sports, was a guest for the Broadcast Education Association Student Club at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke where he fielded questions on camera as a part of the TakeU show. Then afterwards with students wanting to know about his journey and tips for the trade.

“When I started, I actually wanted to be on air. I wanted to be on TV because that sounds fun, but when I got to NASCAR my southern accent was a little too much for TV,” Harvell said of being in front of the camera. “Instantly I was behind the camera, that’s kind of where I got placed. I also have Grand Strand Entertainment down at the beach so I’m on stage a lot and I’m used to being out in front of people.”

A 2002 graduate of Scotland High School, Harvell went to Appalachian State University, where he admitted he wasn’t an ideal student, and wasn’t sure what direction he was going to take with his broadcasting major until the summer of his junior year. Harvell was accepted as a video production intern for NASCAR, that led to a career following graduation.

Faced with an audience of college students, Harvell told the group of approximately 25 that he wasn’t driven in the classroom in college and how he finds that as one thing he regrets.

”It’s all hard work, and obviously I’ve caught a lot of breaks. I got lucky, but you have to have that kind of desire,” he said. “To give that hope to people is a start.”

Even at NASCAR he started to question the direction he was going in, but then ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary series came along. ESPN reached out to some of the top video editors and producers from NASCAR’s offices in Charlotte, and Harvell was behind the scenes working on a documentary on Wendell Scott the first African-American NASCAR driver.

That was just the beginning of a journey over the last six years that has had Harvell working alongside sports and entertainment greats.

“The drive really kicked in when the 30 for 30 series started up,” he said.

Harvell left NASCAR in 2014 and now is an owner, producer and director with his own company, RLH Producer out of North Myrtle Beach. With dozens of documentaries already produced, the one task at hand has been built up to be one of the top documentaries that ESPN has ever released. The Rick Flair documentary titled “Nature Boy” comes out on Nov. 7 and Harvell said that Esquire magazine has claimed it was the “most anticipated 30 for 30 yet.”

Through all the celebrities and famous athletes that Harvell has featured and worked on documentaries with, there’s still moments that take him back and feel like a dream. Like after the release of “The Book of Manning” at Ole Miss in 2013.

“I go back to Eli’s (Manning) house and I’m sitting in a rocking chair and Archie Manning is this rocking chair beside me,” Harvell said. “Papa Johns comes by and delivers these pizzas, and I get me a pizza and Archie says ‘Hey, look in the cooler.’ I open it and it’s full of beer. So, I’m sitting there drinking beer and eating pizza with Archie Manning. I was thinking to myself ‘What am I doing right now?’”

He can remember the high points like that, but is also quick to remember where his love for sports all started in middle school. One of Harvell’s teacher contacted his parents when he filled out a TV survey that he said he spent an excessive amount of hours a day watching TV, but his mother was quick to tell the teacher that he spent it all watching sports. That’s where the love started and has taken him to today.

“Everything happens for a reason, and here I am today,” he said.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Laurinburg native and documentary producer Rob Harvell, right, talks with UNCP student Alexis Clinton on set on Wednesday. Harvell talked about his career and journey with the prospective broadcasting students during and after the recording of the show. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Harvell2017104125221307.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Laurinburg native and documentary producer Rob Harvell, right, talks with UNCP student Alexis Clinton on set on Wednesday. Harvell talked about his career and journey with the prospective broadcasting students during and after the recording of the show.

Rob Harvell shares career advice

By Jonathan Bym jbym@robesonian.com

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

