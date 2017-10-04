Sandhills Athletic Conference power rankings

LAURINBURG — The Sandhills Athletic Conference standings are proving to be a roller coast ride each week.

Pinecrest moved to 0-2 after back-to-back losses to Seventy-First and Richmond while Jack Britt bounced back with a close win over Lumberton after being steamrolled in Week 1 of conference play by Scotland.

Purnell Swett also moved to 0-2 in the SAC-8 after being unable to keep Scotland’s Zamir White out of the end zone. Lumberton is 1-1 while Hoke is still searching for not only it’s first conference win but it’s first win of the season.

As always, if you don’t like where I slotted your team, we can have a discussion about it via phone, e-mail, or social media — but please, leave the pitchforks at home.

Without further adieu, here are my rankings entering Week 8.

1. Scotland (4-1, 2-0)

The Fighting Scots clobbered Purnell Swett in the first half scoring 50 points — 42 of which were scored by senior running back Zamir White. White had 10 carries for 226 yards and six first half touchdowns.

As a compliment to their offense, the Scots defense only allowed the Rams to gain 158 yards of total offense. Holding Purnell Swett’s leading rusher Al’Drique Thompson to just 49 yards and zero touchdowns. Quarterback Luke Oxendine was held to just 10 completions for 57 yards.

After being on the road for the entire month of September, the Scots return to Pate Stadium on Friday for homecoming to take on the win-less Bucks.

Next up for Scotland: a home game against Hoke.

2. Seventy-First (5-1, 2-0)

Seventy-First scored nine touchdowns in its 62-0 shut-out win over Hoke. Quarterback Kyler Davis had 10 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown. The Falcons field general also had four carries for 63 yards and another two touchdowns.

For the season, Davis has 881 passing yards and six touchdowns. The Falcons are more of a run-oriented team with 22 rushing touchdowns led by senior Fabion Jones with 97 carries for 661 yards and nine touchdowns. Reggie Bryant leads Seventy-First’s receiving corps with 34 catches for 736 yards and five of the Falcons six passing touchdowns.

So far the only team that has been able to stop the Falcons is themselves in their rivalry loss to Cape Fear.

Next up for Seventy-First: a home game against Lumberton.

3. Richmond (4-2, 2-0)

The Raiders defense only allowed Pinecrest to gain 173 yards of total offense — that was the difference maker. After a scoreless first quarter, Richmond put up 21 unanswered points with runs from Dante Miller and Jaheim Covington and a 56-yard touchdown pass from Raiders quarterback Caleb Hood to Da’Shaun Wallace.

Richmond’s Miller wrapped up the scoring with a 12-yard run, he finished with 19 carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders have somewhat returned to their roots and gone back to the power-run game with 19 rushing touchdowns compared to just seven receiving.

Hood, in his first varsity season, has 65 passes for 906 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception. Covington leads the Raiders run game with 52 carries for 287 yards and six touchdowns.

Next up for Richmond: a road game against Jack Britt.

4. Pinecrest (3-3, 0-2)

Two weeks into the conference schedule and Pinecrest’s 0-2 record is the biggest surprise. The Patriots have back-to-back losses to Richmond and Seventy-First. The offense only scored one touchdown against the Raiders, a 34-yard catch and run from Greg VanSteen to receiver Alex Scott.

VanSteen threw two interceptions and two of Pinecrest’s rusher ended the game with negative yardage. The Patriots will return home to host Purnell Swett, one of the conference’s three other 0-2 teams.

Next up for Pinecrest: a home game against Purnell Swett.

5. Purnell Swett (3-3, 0-2)

The Rams have lost three straight games and now face Pinecrest — a team that finds itself in the same boat. Purnell quarterback Luke Oxendine threw for two touchdowns and rushed for one in the Rams 50-20 loss to Scotland.

Oxendine connected with Cyran Dial in the first quarter and Chandler Brayboy in the third before rushing for the Rams final score. Through their first five games the Rams were averaging almost 34 points per game and only allowing opponents to score 25.8 points per game.

Next up for Purnell Swett: a road game against Pinecrest.

6. Jack Britt (3-3, 1-1)

Jack Britt is another team that is right on the cusp of either making a run to have a good enough record to make the playoffs or watching the games from the stands in November.

Bucs quarterback Brennan Shortridge has big play potential when he can connect with receiver Barry Elliott. The two linked up for an 81-yard touchdown catch against Lumberton that turned out to be the difference maker in the six-point game.

Shortridge is averaging 125 passing yards per game but just one touchdown and almost one interception. Jack Britt’s run game is averaging 194 yards per game with just under two touchdowns a game.

If the Bucs can fine a way to more consistently get into the end zone, they could be the conference’s dark horse.

Next up for Jack Britt: a home game against Richmond.

7. Lumberton (2-4, 1-1)

Lumberton almost had everything together against Jack Britt, but came up six-points short. Quarterback Braylan Grice threw for 213 yards, including an 82-yard touchdown pass to Quamadre Cannady. Grice had 23 carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Grice leads the Pirates offense with 47 passes for 838 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. Grice also leads Lumberton in rushing yards with 81 carries for 554 yards and seven touchdowns.

The only issue for Lumberton is if the opposing defense can stop Grice, they have effectively rendered the Pirates offense obsolete because Lumberton’s defense isn’t putting points on the board.

Next up for Lumberton: a home game against Jack Britt.

8. Hoke (0-6, 0-2)

Hoke County was blown out by Seventy-First on Friday 62-0 as they continue to try and find a way to break through and win their first game.

The Bucks offense has been very balanced scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground and through the air. Senior quarterback Kevin Thorpe has 45 passes for 609 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. Thorpe also leads the Bucks run game with 41 carries for 256 yards and five touchdowns.

Andre Pegues leads Hoke’s receiving corps with 22 catches for 264 yards and five touchdowns.

Next up for Hoke: a home game against Seventy-First.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

