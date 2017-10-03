Fighting Scots suffer double overtime loss to Purnell Swett

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots soccer team lost a 3-2 double overtime heart breaker on Monday to Purnell Swett.

The overtime victory is the Rams first Sandhills Athletic Conference win of the season. The Scots only SAC-8 victory this season came against Purnell Swett in Pembroke back in August.

The Scots took an early 1-0 lead as head coach Danny Gallagher played a number of his back-ups to get them some varsity experience. Purnell tied the game in the 19th minute of play with a goal by senior Adam Lowry. Scots goalie Aubrey Graham had blocked the Rams first goal attempt, but Lowry jumped over Graham and his teammate to kick the ball into the back of the net.

Lowry scored another goal on an empty net later in the first half to give Purnell a 2-1 lead. Graham left the goal to defend against one of the Rams other strikers and Lowry snuck past and scored his second goal with 18 minutes left to play until halftime.

The Scots trailed Purnell Swett 2-1 at the break and Gallagher put his normal starters back in try and regain the lead. A penalty kick by junior midfielder Hunter Edkins tied the game 2-2 in the 56th minute of play.

The Scots made numerous attempts to score put Purnell’s goalie sophomore Nick Ramirez was a wall. In total, Ramirez had seven saves.

Neither team could get the ball in the net so the match went into overtime. In high school soccer, the teams take a five-minute break before playing one 10-minute overtime.

If the teams are still tied after the first overtime period, they take a second two-minute break before playing the final 10-minute overtime. If after both overtime periods the match is still tied, the game ends in a tie.

The Scots had two prime scoring opportunities in the first overtime period with a penalty kick by junior Luis Caulderon-Flores and a corner kick by senior Tripp Wells.

Both teams were getting a little more aggressive once overtime rolled around. The referees were calling penalties left and right and handing out yellow cards.

The chippiness of the game was amplified by some of the fan comments that were being directed at the players.

With 8:10 left in the second overtime period, Purnell’s Vidal Velasquez received a free kick after the referees deemed that Scots senior defender Trey Armstrong intentionally ran into Velasquez and knocked him down. Armstrong attempted to plead his case and so did Gallagher both saying that Armstrong didn’t touch Velasquez that the Rams player slipped on the wet grass.

The referees conferred with each other and the call stood and Valesquez was allowed to attempt the free kick. The Rams senior kicked the ball into the top left corner of the net over the outstretched arms of Graham.

As time rolled off the clock, the Scots offense continued to push the ball up field and into the Purnell Swett box, but each kick found its way into the arms of the Rams goalie.

When the final buzzer sounded the Purnell bench emptied onto the field as the Rams celebrated the double overtime victory.

With the loss, the Fighting Scots fall to 3-12 overall and 1-6 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play while Purnell moves to 4-8-2 overall and 1-8 in SAC-8 play.

The Scots are on the road today to take on Hoke County in Raeford to wrap up their week. The match is set to begin at 5:15 p.m.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots senior Dylan Sattegweth kicks the ball to teammate Elia Reyes during the first half of Monday’s conference game against Purnell Swett. The Scots and the Rams went into double overtime to decide a winner. The Rams defeated the Scots, 3-2 on a free kick in the second overtime period. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_0065.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots senior Dylan Sattegweth kicks the ball to teammate Elia Reyes during the first half of Monday’s conference game against Purnell Swett. The Scots and the Rams went into double overtime to decide a winner. The Rams defeated the Scots, 3-2 on a free kick in the second overtime period. Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots sweeper James McIntyre (13) drives past a Purnell Swett defender during Monday’s conference game against Purnell Swett. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_0074.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots sweeper James McIntyre (13) drives past a Purnell Swett defender during Monday’s conference game against Purnell Swett.

Scots fall to Purnell Swett, 3-2