Three SAC-8 teams remain undefeated

LAURINBURG — It’s shaping up to be a very interesting race for the first Sandhills Athletic Conference title.

Three teams remain undefeated after two weeks of SAC-8 play — Seventy-First, Scotland and Richmond — improved to 2-0 while Jack Britt, Pinecrest and Lumberton moved to 1-1.

Hoke is the lone team still looking for its first SAC-8 win at 0-2.

• Scotland defeated Purnell Swett, 57-20

The Fighting Scots — and the entire SAC-8 — were led by senior running back Zamir White’s six first half touchdowns. White had 10 carries for 226 yards to reach 107 career touchdowns.

White’s six touchdowns weren’t the only ones the Scots scored in their trouncing of the Rams. Quarterback Warren Bell and back-up running back Joseph McKoy each scored on the ground for the Scots.

Purnell’s Luke Oxendine threw for two touchdowns and rushed for one. Oxendine connected with Cyran Dial in the first quarter and Chandler Brayboy in the third before rushing for the Rams final score.

• Seventy-First blanked Hoke, 62-0

Seventy-First scored nine touchdowns in its 62-0 shut-out win over Hoke. Quarterback Kyler Davis had 50 yards rushing for two touchdowns and threw for another touchdown connecting with wide receiver Kyle House. Davis had 10 passes for 144 yards.

Along with Davis’ two rushing touchdowns, the four other Falcons put the ball in the end zone on the ground. Senior running back Fabion Jones scored two touchdowns and finished the night with 12 carries and 88 yards. Juan Maddox also scored two rushing touchdowns while Reggie Bryant and Cameron Townsend each scored once.

• Richmond bested Pinecrest, 28-7

The Raiders defense only allowed Pinecrest to gain 173 yards of total offense — that was the different maker. After a scoreless first quarter, Richmond put up 21 unanswered points with runs from Dante Miller and Jaheim Covington and a 56-yard touchdown pass from Raiders quarterback Caleb Hood to Da’Shaun Wallace.

Pinecrest’s only touchdown of the game was a 34-yard catch and run from Greg VanSteen to receiver Alex Scott.

Richmond’s Miller wrapped up the scoring with a 12-yard run, he finished with 19 carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

• Jack Britt upended Lumberton, 30-24

Jack Britt won the battle of the big-time plays as Bucs quarterback Brennan Shortridge connected with Barry Elliott for an 81-yard touchdown catch. Despite outscoring Jack Britt in the fourth quarter 15-13 a scoreless second quarterback came back to haunt Lumberton. After taking a 6-3 lead after the first 12 minutes, Jack Britt scored 14 unanswered points before Lumberton kicked a field goal to make it 17-9 Jack Britt.

The Bucs scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, including the Shortridge touchdown pass to Elliott.

Lumberton quarterback Braylan Grice threw for 213 yards, including an 82-yard touchdown pass to Quamadre Cannady. Grice had 23 carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

The SAC-8 teams enter Week 3 of conference play as Scotland plays host to Hoke while Richmond travels to Jack Britt. Pinecrest will play host to Purnell Swett and Lumberton will head to Fayetteville to take on Seventy-First.

