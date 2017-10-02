Scotland RB Zamir White thunders to 100 career TDs

LAURINBURG — Fighting Scots senior Zamir White reached yet another major milestone scoring his 100th career touchdown during Friday’s conference game in Pembroke.

White had 10 carries for 226 yards and six touchdowns against Purnell Swett to ellipse 100 career high school touchdowns and is seven yards shy of 6,000 career-yards rushing — which he will likely pick up in his first carry on Friday against a win-less Hoke County.

Since his 2014-15 freshman season, White has scored 107 touchdowns — 101 of those have been rushing touchdowns and six have been receiving. During his freshman campaign, White scored 18 rushing touchdowns racking up 1,231 yards on 155 carries to average 94.7 yards per game.

The University of Georgia commit ramped up his numbers and gained national attention during his sophomore season. White has 43 total touchdowns, 41 of which were on the ground, on 260 carries for 2,159 yards. Those numbers averaged out to just under 180 yards per game.

A deep thigh bruise sidelined White during the beginning of the junior year in 2016-17 but the Scots leading rusher still managed to have 28 touchdowns on 175 carries for 1,693 yards. Last season, White’s yards per game dipped to 153 — far and above the national average of 100.5 yards.

This season, White has 70 carries for 910 yards and 18 touchdowns — 16 rushing and two receiving — to average 182 yards per game.

The Scots senior running back will likely surpass 1,000 rushing yards for his final season on Friday at Pate Stadium for Scotland’s Homecoming game against Hoke.

The Fighting Scots and Hoke County will kick off Week 3 of Sandhills Athletic Conference play on Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

