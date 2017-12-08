SHS football — Years of excellence

To the editor:

The Scotland County Community has been entertained for the last seven years with the highest level of high school football imaginable. We have seen some of the best talent that could have ever played at this level with names such as: Kwashaun Quick, Caison Murphy, Tony McRae, Jayland Ratliff, Ben Utter, Sergio Gibson, Dashaun Ferguson, Jonathan Smith, Willie Douglas, Randy Leak, and that is just to name a few players that participated on those outstanding Fighting Scots football teams. Those players have since passed the torch on to future Fighting Scots to carry on the winning tradition. Seven years ago they started this tradition with a 4A State Title. There is one player that has to be recognized with this year’s team and have been a part of the Fighting Scots the last four years and that would be the electrifying and game changer Zamir “The Zeus” White. Thank you Mr. White and the other 31 seniors for another football season to remember. We wish you all much success in your future athletic endeavors. “GO DAWGS”. Due to an unfortunate injury Zamir had to pass the torch earlier than he would have love to, but the Scotland County Community are very fortunate to have a group of young men who I like to call our four horsemen: Warren Bell, Syheam McQueen, Khalil Smith, and Joseph McKoy that will take control of that offensive torch and put the points on the scoreboard that is needed to win the upcoming State Championship game. We still support and have all the confidence in the world with this team. With our coaching staff, Division one Offensive line, the four horsemen, the best wide outs in the SAC-8 conference, and a defense that will play lights out. In short you guys do not need motivation but if you do, just look at this year’s resume: 12-1 record, conference champions, home field advantage throughout playoff, first round playoff bye, and now the Eastern Regional champions. This is for the bible scholars. Seven years is a sign of completion. We began this journey with a 4A State Title and this year could very well end the way this journey started. With all of this being said; Scotland Nation, we need you on Saturday at Wake Forest University in record numbers to give this team the support that they have been receiving all year. GO SCOTS!

Frederick B. Hubbard

Laurinburg